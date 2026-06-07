Joy Kemuma and Enock Kipkemboi won the 42km events at the 2026 Nairibi City Marathon.

Joy Kemuma and Enock Kipkemboi won the 42km events at the 2026 Nairibi City Marathon.

Joy Kemuma and Enock Kipkemboi Each Walk Away With Ksh3.5 Million After Conquering Nairobi City Marathon

Joy Kemuma made a great return to the Nairobi City Marathon, winning the women’s 42km race, while Enock Kipkemboi claimed top honours in the men’s event.

Joy Kemuma completed a stunning turnaround at the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday, storming to victory in the women's race just one year after a disappointing 13th-place finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a dominant performance, Kemuma clocked 2:27:43 to seize the crown, leaving her rivals far behind. Jacinta Chepkoech secured second place with a time of 2:30:48, while Nancy Jepleting rounded out the podium in 2:31:07.

The victory was a career-defining moment for Kemuma, who credited her triumph to lessons learned from her previous attempt.

"I am so happy to finish first today," a smiling Kemuma said. "I ran last year and finished 13th. I hadn't trained well then, but this year I ensured I was fully prepared, and I'm glad I won."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kemuma revealed that a key part of her preparation was a fifth-place finish at the Eldoret City Marathon on April 26, where she ran 2:32:24. She believes that race was a crucial stepping stone to her success in the capital.

Enock Kipkemboi Reigns Supreme

"I had prepared well for this race," she noted. "Running the Eldoret City Marathon gave me the confidence I needed."

Runner-up Jacinta Chepkoech, who trains in Kapsabet, also celebrated a significant improvement, having finished 14th in the 2025 edition. She described the race as a grueling test of will.

"The race was very tough, but I persevered and was able to make the podium," Chepkoech said. "I thank God that today I was able to finish on the podium."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Enock Kipkemboi claimed victory in the men’s race after clocking 2:09:33 ahead of Robert Kwambai, who managed 2:09:51 while Shadrack Kenduiywo completed the podium after managing a time of 2:09:55.

The fifth edition of the Nairobi City Marathon attracted a record-breaking 17,450 participants from 75 countries.