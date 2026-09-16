Masai Russell Makes Surprise Athlos Announcement - 'Best Decision for Me and My Body'

The American has shared an update regarding her availability for the women’s-only track event.

All-conquering Olympics 110m hurdles champion Masai Russell has opted against featuring in the final track event of the season, Athlos.

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Russell has enjoyed an incredible year after staying undefeated in 2026, a run that has won her the Diamond League title, the World Athletics Ultimate Championship while breaking the world record along the way.

Russell pocketed $150,000 last weekend when she added further gloss on her season with a win at the Ultimate Championship, ensuring that she completes the campaign with a flourish.

She was expected to be among the big names lighting up the Athlos event, a women’s-only track event, set to take place in London and New York.

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However, the 26-year-old says the exertions of a busy season have taken their toll on her and feels the best option is to sit out the event as she recovers for another shot at glory in 2027.

Why Russell Won’t Be at Athlos

I will not be competing at @athlos this year, guys. My team and I believe this is the best decision for me and my body as we look toward what’s next. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me throughout this year.



See y’all on the track in 2027 🙏🏽 — Masai Russell OLY ✨ (@masai_russell) September 15, 2026

“I will not be competing at @athlos this year, guys. My team and I believe this is the best decision for me and my body as we look toward what’s next. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me throughout this year. See y’all on the track in 2027,” she announced via social media.

In her absence, a new Athlos champion will be crowned in the 110m hurdles as Russell had won the 2025 title, having finished second at the inaugural edition in 2024.

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Russell has ended the season with six Diamond League series wins, before adding the Diamond League Trophy at the final in Brussels, and one week later, she claimed the Ultimate Championship crown.

The American also set a new world record, running 12.09 seconds at the Zurich Diamond League on August 27.