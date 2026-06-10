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Bruno Fernandes and Man United Legend Burry the Hatchet Over Assist Record ‘Lie’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:08 - 10 June 2026
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Bruno Fernandes (right) and Roy Keane have settled their beef. Image: Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Roy Keane have settled their spat after the midfielder accused the club legend for lying.
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Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has revealed he had a "lovely chat" with current skipper Bruno Fernandes, resolving a recent public disagreement between the two.

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The issue began last month when Keane, speaking on The Overlap podcast, incorrectly claimed that Fernandes had prioritised chasing the Premier League assist record over shooting for goal. The Sky Sports pundit's statement was based on a misinterpretation of an interview the Portuguese midfielder had given.

Fernandes later addressed the inaccuracy during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, clarifying that his actual comments were the opposite of what Keane had suggested. He also expressed a desire to speak directly with the Irish legend to clear up the matter.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane confirmed that the conversation had taken place and that the issue was now settled.

Keane Gets Candid on Call with Fernandes

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Roy Keane

"There was a reaction after what we said on the podcast a few weeks ago, and he reached out to me and wanted a chat," Keane explained as per Sky Sports. "I called him, and we had a lovely chat. A lovely chat about a bit of everything. We had a nice, mature conversation."

Keane, known for his blunt analysis, acknowledged that comments made on-air can sometimes be misconstrued.

"It was nice because when we do podcasts or games, sometimes you think you say something... and it doesn't come across properly, so people get upset," he said. "He said he wanted to talk to me, and we had a nice, mature conversation. It was lovely."

While Keane noted he prefers to maintain professional boundaries with current players, he felt it was important to speak with the United captain.

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"He's obviously a big player for United, I'm an ex-United player, and the idea of this communicating and having a proper conversation, I really enjoyed it," Keane added. "Hopefully, he did as well. I felt better afterwards."

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Bruno Fernandes Roy Keane Manchester United
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