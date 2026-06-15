More Details Emerge After Australian Sprinter Dies in Thailand

The Australian sprinter died in a crash in Thailand, with more details now emerging about the incident.

Promising Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton, 25, has died in a motorcycle accident while on a family holiday in Thailand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Victorian athletics community is now in mourning for the former Stawell Gift finalist. According to local media reports, Stapleton was riding a motorcycle on a highway in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, last Wednesday afternoon when the accident occurred.

It is believed she lost control on a wet and slippery curve, causing the motorcycle to slide into oncoming traffic.

Local police chief Maj Suwat Suksri confirmed that rainy conditions were a likely factor in the fatal collision, which involved two other vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bangkok Post reported that several of Stapleton's family members were travelling behind her on separate motorcycles at the time of the incident.

Tributes Pour For Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton

Tributes have poured in from across the sporting world. Stapleton's brother shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Rest in peace. I love you so so much. I promise I’ll make you proud. You were the best sister and my best friend I’ll forever miss you."

The Victorian Athletic League also paid its respects, describing Stapleton as a "valued member of our community" whose "presence, character and contribution left a lasting impact on those around her."

A GoFundMe campaign established to help repatriate Stapleton's body raised over $100,000 in less than a day before being closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organiser expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, "Jemma would have been absolutely overwhelmed to see her community come together in this way, it is a true reflection of the beautiful person she was."

Knox Little Athletics, where Stapleton began her career, remembered her as a talented and determined young athlete.

"Jemma was a valued member of the Knox Little Athletics community, competing as a Little Athlete with the Rowville Club," the organisation said. "From an early age, she showed great talent, determination, and a genuine love for athletics."

Rowville Netball Club also extended its condolences to the Stapleton family. "There are no words that can truly ease the pain being felt by those who loved her," the club stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement