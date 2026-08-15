‘Mainoo and Rashford Know What to Do’ - Man United Fans Make Prediction Ahead of Clash with Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan

Manchester United supporters are already making their wish as their side prepares to take on AC Milan, now managed by their ex-coach Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United’s pre-season meeting against AC Milan might just be a friendly but the club’s supporters are looking at it differently.

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United take on Milan in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday afternoon in what is the final pre-season match for both sides before they embark on their respective league action but fans think it will be a revenge mission for two of their players.

Michael Carrick’s side will hope to end with a flourish after two wins, a draw and a loss in their four pre-season matches so far. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim’s Milan are yet to win, having drawn two and lost one.

Ahead of the match, United fans feel it will be an opportunity for Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford to prove a point to Amorim who cast them aside during his 14-month spell at Old Trafford.

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Time to Prove Point to Amorim?

Amorim fell out with Rashford in December 2024, shipping the academy graduate out on loan in January 2025, while Mainoo was also on the verge of leaving after getting frustrated about the lack of gametime under the Portuguese coach before Carrick offered him a new lease of life.

“Best of luck guys, I need Mainoo and Rashy to start so Amorim can see,” a United fan posted online.

“Kobbie winner incoming,” a supporter predicted with another one adding: “Rashford and Mainoo, you guys know what to do.”

For many United fans, it is Mainoo who has a bigger point to prove than Rashford given his tough time under Amorim.

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United Fans Make Mainoo Prediction

“Kobbie you've got one job,” a fan posted. “Show Amorim his weak side…And who we are with Kobbie star boy and Rashford.”

“Kobbie's revenge,” another supporter commented. “Today is the day of the big boy Mainoo and you can add Rashford too.”

While the fans are making their wish, it is not certain if Mainoo and Rashford will play. Both players recently joined the squad after an extended summer break following their World Cup involvement with England and may only feature from the bench.

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