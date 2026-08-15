AFC Leopards Coach Offers No Guarantees to New Signings as He Plots Title Glory

The Leopards boss has made it clear that everyone will have to raise their level to earn a spot in the team as he eyes the league crown.

AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani has sent a firm message to his players ahead of the new season as he looks to end their three-decade title drought.

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Leopards fans have not seen their team lift the league crown since 1998 and are entering the new season with much promise after finishing second, five points behind champions Gor Mahia, last term.

Ingwe have responded by bringing in new players in a bid to give them the edge but Ambani has told all his players to raise their levels if they want to be selected as their profile alone will not be enough.

Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, Gambian forward Musa Ceesay, goalkeepers Tom Ikara and Sebastian Wekesa, defender Robinson Musungu and winger Erick Balecho are Leopards’ new recruits and Ambani has a clear message.

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“Nobody should feel that his place is guaranteed because everybody has to earn the shirt,” Ambani said as quoted by The Star.

Importance of Pre-season Friendlies

Ambani’s team has been featuring in a number of pre-season friendlies as they build up for the new season with the last one being a 2-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz this week.

The 12-time Kenyan champions are scheduled to play Ugandan side KCCA on August 22 and Ambani is taking the games very seriously as he believes they will shape how his team approaches the new season.

“We want to see our structure, our reaction when we lose the ball and how quickly we can create opportunities,” he added. “Players need to understand each other and develop the confidence to play the way we want.”

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Ambani, who was part of the Class of 1998 that delivered the club’s last title, insists anything other than league glory will be acceptable in 2026-27 and has told his players to quickly forget what they did in 2025-26.