Kobbie Mainoo Breaks Silence on Fallout With Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has lifted the lid on the tough spell he experienced at the club under ex-coach Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has spoken out about the challenging period he endured under former manager Ruben Amorim, revealing he came close to leaving the club after being frozen out of the first team.

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After a promising breakthrough under Erik ten Hag, the Carrington academy product found his development stalled when the Portuguese coach took charge. Mainoo was increasingly marginalised during Amorim's 14-month tenure, leading him to request a loan move last summer, which the club ultimately blocked.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Mainoo reflected on that difficult spell, which came just months after he played a key role in the FA Cup final victory that secured Ten Hag's second trophy for the club.

"Going from playing nearly every game to not playing as often, it's always going to be difficult and an adjustment," Mainoo stated. "But I guess it's part of the game and that was good for me in terms of learning myself, learning the game, what it is, patience."

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Mainoo on Coping With Spells on The Bench

Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed a career revival under Michael Carrick.

The young star explained how he used the time away from the pitch to his advantage. "It's difficult anytime you're not playing because I love football and I love to play," he said. "So, I feel like I learned things off the pitch in terms of how to schedule my life and how I train and how I work, getting into routines and stuff. And being able to learn from experienced players in the team, and also patience and just working hard."

Mainoo credited senior teammates like Casemiro, Joshua Zirkzee, and captain Bruno Fernandes for offering guidance during his time on the sidelines. However, he admitted it was tough to remain on the bench for consecutive matches despite being fully fit.

"My family, my friends helped me see light at the end of the tunnel," he added. "They knew it would swing back my way at some point, so I just had to be patient."

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When asked if he considered a permanent move away from Old Trafford, Mainoo acknowledged he had "considered all things" but insisted his primary focus remained on his boyhood club. "At the forefront of my mind was always to play for Manchester United and continue to play for this club that I've grown up at," he affirmed, emphasising that his "dream" of playing for United has never wavered.

From Close to Leaving to Bumper New Contract

Kobbie Mainoo recently signed a new contract at Man United. Image: Imago

Under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick, Mainoo has experienced a remarkable resurgence. He has started 14 of the last 15 matches, playing a pivotal role in the team's climb to a secure third-place position in the league table.

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This return to form has put an end to any speculation about his future. Last month, Mainoo signed a blockbuster new contract, committing himself to Old Trafford until 2031. The deal came after months of negotiations, which concluded with a significant pay rise for the midfielder, who was previously among the lowest-paid players in the squad.

His midfield partner, Casemiro, recently gave Mainoo a glowing endorsement, calling him a cornerstone for the club's future.