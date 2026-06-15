Manchester United to Benefit Financially After Ruben Amorim Lands AC Milan Role

Ruben Amorim's appointment at AC Milan is set to have a positive impact on Manchester United's financial situation, with details still emerging.

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has officially signed with AC Milan, a move that could significantly reduce his former club's financial obligations following his dismissal.

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Amorim had been unemployed since his tenure at Old Trafford was terminated on January 5, 2026. The club also parted ways with his five-person coaching staff at the time.

The decision to sack the Portuguese manager came just hours after he publicly criticised the club's hierarchy following a 1-1 draw against Leeds.

His departure after 14 months in charge proved costly for Manchester United, with reports suggesting the total compensation package could reach nearly £16 million.

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How Ruben Amorim Can Save Manchester United

However, this maximum payout of £15.9 million was reportedly contingent on several factors, including whether the 41-year-old secured a new managerial role within a specified period.

With Amorim now having secured a job at AC Milan, his compensation from Manchester United has been substantially cut.

While the exact revised figure is not yet known, any reduction in the payout would be a welcome financial boost for Manchester United as they prepare for a busy summer transfer window under new head coach Michael Carrick.

The club has already been active, reportedly agreeing to a £35 million deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Manchester United is also looking to strengthen its squad with a new left-back, a left-winger, and another central midfielder.

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Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Lewis Hall and Bradley Barcola. Meanwhile, a potential deal for West Ham's Mateus Fernandes is valued at £80 million, though that figure could change depending on negotiations.

Meanwhile, financial terms have also been agreed, with the former Sporting CP boss set to earn €3.5 million per season. His deal also includes performance-related bonuses linked to winning trophies and guiding AC Milan back to the Champions League, a competition the club has missed out on in each of the past two seasons.