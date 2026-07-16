London Diamond League: Schedule, Start Time, Where to Watch Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr's World Record Bids

Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr headline a star-studded London Diamond League meeting as they target history alongside some of the world's biggest athletics stars.

The Diamond League series arrives in London on Saturday, July 18, for what promises to be a thrilling day of athletics.

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A host of global champions, including Mondo Duplantis, Julien Alfred, and Karsten Warholm, will join a strong British contingent featuring Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr at the London Stadium.

The event, which marks the 11th stop of the 2026 season, is set to be a major highlight on the athletics calendar.

British fans will have plenty to cheer for, with Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes also competing alongside their decorated teammates.

London Diamond League: British Stars Chase World Records

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Two-time Olympic 1500m medallist Josh Kerr has his sights set on the men's mile world record. He faces a formidable challenge from American Yared Nuguse, who briefly held the indoor mile world record in 2025.

Meanwhile, Keely Hodgkinson is aiming to make history in the women's 800m. The reigning Olympic champion will attempt to break a 40-year-old world record in the final race of the evening.

The field also includes Dutch star Femke Broeders-Bol, who has transitioned to the distance this season. Georgia Hunter Bell has withdrawn due to illness.

London Diamond League: Stacked Fields Promise Elite Showdowns

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The sprints are packed with talent. The men's 100m features reigning world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica, who holds the 2026 world lead at 9.82 seconds.

He will line up against Britain's Zharnel Hughes, U.S. indoor world champion Jordan Anthony, and Nigeria's double NCAA champion Kayinsola Ajayi.

A must-see clash is brewing in the women's 200m. Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, fresh off a victory in Monaco, will face reigning Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas of the USA.

The race also includes two-time 400m Olympic winner Shaunae Miller-Uibo and former 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith, making it one of the day's most anticipated events.

The men's 110m hurdles will see recent world record-holder Ja'Kobe Tharp of the U.S. take on a strong domestic field, including reigning world champion Cordell Tinch and rising stars Jamal Britt and Trey Cunningham.

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In the field events, Swedish pole vault sensation Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis will look to reassert his dominance. He faces Australia's Kurtis Marschall, the man who ended his 40-meet winning streak last month, and Paris 2024 bronze medallist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece.

Other top international athletes competing include Paris 800m gold and silver medallists Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Marco Arop, who will be challenged by Britain's Max Burgin and American Bryce Hoppel.

Tokyo 2020 champion Karsten Warholm will compete in the men's 400m hurdles, while Paris 400m winner Marileidy Paulino headlines the women's event.

London Diamond League Schedule in EAT

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15:04 – Discus Women

15:15 – Pole Vault Men

16:03 – 400m Hurdles Men

16:10 – High Jump Women

16:14 – 400m Women

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16:25 – 800m Men

16:35 – 3000m Women

16:49 – Long Jump Women

16:53 – 110m Hurdles Men

17:04 – 100m Men

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17:15 – 200m Women

17:26 – 400m Men

17:36 – 1 Mile Men

17:51 – 800m Women

How to Watch the London Diamond League

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The London Athletics Meet takes place on Saturday, July 18. The Diamond League series is broadcast in over 170 countries through various television partners and streaming platforms.