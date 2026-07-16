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Cape Verde's World Cup Fairytale Draws Tourists From Around the World

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 20:28 - 16 July 2026
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Cape Verde's World Cup Fairytale Draws Tourists From Around the World
Cape Verde's World Cup Fairytale Draws Tourists From Around the World
Cape Verde's historic World Cup campaign is having an unexpected impact, with growing interest from tourists following the country's remarkable run.
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Cape Verde's remarkable run at the FIFA World Cup has triggered an unprecedented boom in tourism interest, with Google searches in the United States for "Cabo Verde vacation" skyrocketing by over 5,000% compared to the previous year.

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The West African island nation captured global attention during the 2026 tournament by becoming the smallest country ever to advance to the knockout stage.

This fairytale journey, marked by several impressive displays, introduced the archipelago to millions of football fans who were previously unfamiliar with it.

World Cup Success: Cape Verde Attracts Tourists

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One of the tournament's breakout stars was goalkeeper Josimar José Évora Dias, better known as Vozinha, who reportedly amassed around 20 million new social media followers during the competition.

Following this newfound fame, the Business Standard noted that travel agencies and booking sites have noted a significant spike in inquiries from international travellers keen to explore the Atlantic nation.

Situated approximately 600 kilometres off the West African coast, Cabo Verde is an archipelago of 10 volcanic islands, nine of which are inhabited.

The islands offer diverse experiences, from the sandy beach resorts of Sal and Boa Vista to the rugged mountains of Santo Antão and the active volcano on Fogo. The city of Mindelo on São Vicente is celebrated as a cultural hub, famous for its lively music scene.

Initially uninhabited, the islands were colonised by the Portuguese in the 15th century, evolving into a key centre for maritime trade and the transatlantic slave trade. Cabo Verde achieved independence from Portugal in 1975.

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Even before its World Cup heroics, tourism was the cornerstone of Cabo Verde's economy. The sector accounts for about a quarter of the nation's GDP, provides roughly 10% of formal jobs, and is the primary recipient of foreign direct investment. In 2025, the country hosted nearly 1.25 million hotel guests.

This growth trend continued into 2026, with visitor numbers in the first quarter increasing by 16.8% year-over-year.

Now, propelled by its unforgettable World Cup performance, Cabo Verde is poised to convert its on-field success into a new era of international tourism.

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