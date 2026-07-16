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Spain Defender Makes Extraordinary Tattoo Promise Ahead of Argentina World Cup Final

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 14:57 - 16 July 2026
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Spain Defender Makes Extraordinary Tattoo Promise Ahead of Argentina World Cup Final
Spain Defender Makes Extraordinary Tattoo Promise Ahead of Argentina World Cup Final
The former Chelsea defender has revealed an extraordinary personal vow that will only become a reality if La Roja defeat Argentina in the World Cup final.
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Spain are set to face reigning champions Argentina in the World Cup final this Sunday, and defender Marc Cucurella has made a bold and unusual promise should his team emerge victorious.

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Luis de la Fuente’s side secured their place in the New Jersey final by defeating France 2-0 on Tuesday night.

They will face defending champions Argentina, who booked their ticket just twenty-four hours later with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, sealed by Lautaro Martínez's 92nd-minute header.

Spain now have the opportunity to claim their first World Cup title since their historic 2010 triumph.

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Marc Cucurella Makes Bold Bet Ahead of World Cup Final

Premier League fans will be well-acquainted with Marc Cucurella, who recently signed for Real Madrid from Chelsea. The left-back has been a key figure for Spain throughout the tournament, cementing his role as the first-choice in his position.

Speaking ahead of the monumental match, Cucurella revealed his bizarre celebratory plans if Spain lifts the trophy. "If we win the World Cup, I will tattoo Luis de la Fuente’s face on my body," the defender declared.

De la Fuente has masterminded Spain's impressive run, which includes a European Championship victory over England two years ago.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain have enjoyed a flawless, historic run. Spain navigated Group H by picking up seven points, opening with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Cape Verde before comfortably dismantling Saudi Arabia 4-0 and edging Uruguay 1-0.

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In the Round of 32, La Roja coasted past Austria with a clinical 3-0 victory behind a Mikel Oyarzabal brace. They then squeezed past Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, courtesy of a dramatic 91st-minute winner from substitute Mikel Merino.

Finally, in the quarter-finals, Merino played the hero once again, coming off the bench to score the late decisive goal in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Belgium before silencing France.

This triumph extended Spain's remarkable unbeaten streak to 37 games, establishing Luis de la Fuente's squad as the first European nation to win eight straight knockout matches at major tournaments.

A win on Sunday would not only secure the World Cup but also see them surpass Italy's record of 37 unbeaten international matches.

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While the 65-year-old manager has achieved remarkable success with the national team, Cucurella's pledge to get a tattoo of his face is certainly an extreme gesture of appreciation.

However, before any tattoo appointments are made, Spain must first overcome a formidable Argentinian side in what promises to be a hard-fought final.

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