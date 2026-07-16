The 2026 Transfer Window Heats Up: Summer's Biggest Moves So Far

The summer transfer window is picking up speed, and it's already producing some of the most eye-catching deals in years. With the 2026 World Cup wrapped up, several European clubs have used the tournament as a shop window, moving quickly to lock down signings ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between confirmed deals and negotiations still in play, the picture shifts almost daily, and for many fans, keeping up has become something of a sport in its own right.

Big names, bigger price tags

Tottenham have been behind two of the window's loudest deals so far. They signed Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for around €108 million, and added Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for roughly €99 million.

Over in Italy, Milan have committed close to €75 million for Gonçalo Ramos, the Portuguese forward arriving from PSG. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have strengthened their left-back spot with the signing of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in a deal worth around €60 million with add-ons. They also snatched Bernardo Silva on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to track every move as it happens

With this many deals unfolding at once, staying on top of it all isn't easy. A handful of specialist platforms make it possible to compare figures, follow the status of each negotiation, and check on upcoming transfers and how they might ripple through the top leagues.

For anyone following the market with a more analytical eye, having access to up-to-date player valuations and transfermarkt predictions tends to be the difference between guessing where the money's headed and actually seeing it coming.

Other names worth watching this window

Atlético Madrid have already wrapped up a deal for Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, arriving from Sporting CP for around €40 million. On top of that, they’ve completed the signing of Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo for €22 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Man City made Elliot Anderson the most expensive British footballer in history after signing him for €135 million from Nottingham Forest.

Bayern Munich, for their part, have strengthened two key positions for €50 million each:

● left-back with the signing of Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt

● attack with the signing of Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven

On the rumour front, Julián Álvarez dominates. The Argentine wants out of Atlético and the likes of Barcelona, Madrid, Arsenal, and PSG are reportedly interested in a deal that could top €150 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What's coming in the next few weeks

The market will keep moving right up until deadline day, and last-minute surprises are likely, as tends to happen every summer:

● Emiliano Martínez is being closely tracked by Juventus

● Yan Diomande has agreed personal terms with PSG

● Bradley Barcola could leave France

Advertisement

Advertisement