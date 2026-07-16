Kenya Lays Groundwork for Nationwide Connectivity Upgrade Ahead of AFCON 2027

Kenya is ramping up preparations for AFCON 2027 with a major initiative aimed at strengthening the country's digital infrastructure and fan experience.

Kenyan mobile network operators and telecommunications stakeholders are working together to ensure the country has robust connectivity for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

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The initiative is being spearheaded by the Joint Steering Committee on Connectivity Preparedness, which was chaired on Wednesday by Steve Isaboke, the Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

Isaboke stated that the tournament offers a prime opportunity for Kenya to solidify its status as a digital hub in Africa, with dependable connectivity being a cornerstone of that goal.

Steve Isaboke: This is a Long-term Investment

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He explained that the committee's focus is on providing seamless communication both inside and outside the stadiums.

This includes strengthening connectivity across the entire tournament ecosystem, such as airports, convention centres, hotels, and other key infrastructure.

"This is also a long-term investment. We are laying the foundation for stronger connectivity across sports facilities and supporting infrastructure throughout the country," Isaboke remarked as quoted by IT Web.

The principal secretary emphasised that the project views ICT as a critical enabler. Connectivity will support not only internet access but also security operations, broadcasting, emergency response services, digital payments, and the overall experience for millions of fans.

"This collaborative effort showcases how ICT quietly enables national ambition, not just from the sidelines, but at the centre of economic growth, innovation and Kenya’s global competitiveness," he added.

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The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is a key partner in these preparations. David Mugonyi, Director General and CEO of the CA, affirmed the organisation's dedication to the project.

"CA remains committed to working alongside all stakeholders as a trusted partner, leveraging our regulatory mandate to ensure that Kenya delivers a world-class digital and connectivity experience that reflects our collective ambition and readiness for AFCON 2027," he said.