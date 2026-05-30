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Liverpool Sack Arne Slot With Spanish Manager Hot Favourite to Take Over

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:43 - 30 May 2026
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Liverpool have dismissed Arne Slot after a poor season. Image: Imago
Liverpool have dismissed Dutch coach Arne Slot after an underwhelming Premier League campaign despite a huge outlay on new players last summer.
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Liverpool have parted ways with manager Arne Slot following a dismal Premier League title defence that saw the club finish fifth.

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The Dutchman, who led the Reds to a triumphant league victory in the 2024-25 season, was dismissed after his team failed to secure any silverware last term.

Despite significant investment in the squad, including the high-profile signings of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike last summer, Liverpool's campaign never gained momentum.

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The club confirmed Slot's departure in an official statement, announcing that the search for a new manager is already in progress.

Liverpool Confirm Slot’s Sacking

“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way. He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation," the statement read.

Arne Slot has been sacked by Liverpool. Image: Imago
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Slot's tenure began in June 2024, and his first season was a resounding success. He secured the club's 20th league title, was named LMA Manager of the Year, and guided the team to the Carabao Cup final and the Champions League last 16.

In his second and final season, he managed to secure Champions League qualification again and reached the quarter-finals of the competition, but it was not enough to save his job after the team's domestic struggles.

According to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, Andoni Iraola is the hot favourite to take over from Slot after leaving Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

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