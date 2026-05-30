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Sharon Lokedi and Hellen Obiri Set Up Another Battle of Titans in New York

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:24 - 30 May 2026
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Hellen Obiri and Sharon Lokedi will face off at the New York Mini 10K in June. Image: Imago
Kenyan long distance greats Sharon Lokedi and Hellen Obiri will renew their rivalry next month as they eye top honours at the New York Mini 10K.
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Kenyan stars Sharon Lokedi and Hellen Obiri are set to renew their rivalry at the upcoming Mastercard New York Mini 10K, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, in Central Park.

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The decorated duo will headline the 52nd edition of the prestigious all-women's race. This marks their third head-to-head clash in the 10K event, promising another exciting chapter in their competitive history.

Their most recent encounter was at the New York City Half Marathon in March, where Obiri claimed victory with a time of 1:07:05, finishing just ahead of Lokedi, who crossed the line in 1:07:21.

The last time they competed in this specific 10K race was in 2022, when Obiri also emerged victorious, while Lokedi secured a fifth-place finish.

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Hellen Obiri Oozes Confidence

Defending champion Obiri expressed her enthusiasm for returning to a city where she has found great success.

"I am looking forward to returning to Central Park after setting a course record at the TCS New York City Marathon and winning the Mastercard New York Mini 10K last year," Obiri stated. "I am excited to take on this challenge among a competitive group of women athletes, and the 10,000 women who will be inspiring and motivating each other on the course."

Adding to the formidable Kenyan contingent is Agnes Ng’etich, the world 10K record holder and the first woman to break the 29-minute barrier. Ng’etich will be making her debut at the New York Mini 10K, following her first appearance in a New York Road Runners event at the NYC Half Marathon in March.

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The strong Kenyan lineup also includes Olympian Viola Cheptoo, who will be making her fourth appearance at the event. They will face stiff competition from an international field that features Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama and two-time European Cross-Country champion Fionnuala McCormack of Ireland.

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