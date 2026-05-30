Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker Bags Multiple Accolades at Zambian League Awards Gala

Kenyan striker Moses Shumah won big at the Zambian League awards gala after an outstanding debut season for champions Power Dynamos.

Harambee Stars forward Moses Shumah was the star of the show at the Zambian league’s MTN FAZ Gala, securing two major individual awards after an exceptional debut season in Zambia that saw him score 21 goals and win the league title with Power Dynamos.

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The 23-year-old's prolific campaign earned him the coveted Golden Boot as the league's top scorer. In a testament to his impact, fans also voted him the Fans’ Player of the Season.

Shumah's goals were instrumental in Power Dynamos' triumphant 2025/26 season, where they clinched the MTN Super League title. His consistent scoring form established him as one of the most formidable strikers in the division and proved decisive in the title race.

His remarkable 21-goal tally has captured attention across the continent, with reports suggesting that clubs from North and South Africa are monitoring the Kenyan international ahead of the upcoming transfer window. His performances have made him one of the most sought-after attacking talents in the region.

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Power Dynamos Sweep Awards

Moses Shumah was among the top winners at the Zambian League awards gala. Image: Power Dynamos

Power Dynamos' successful season was reflected in their dominance at the awards ceremony, where the club collected a total of five accolades. Head coach Osward Mutapa was named Coach of the Season after masterminding the Kitwe-based club's championship run, which saw them finish with 71 points.

The team's defensive stalwart, Frederick Mulambia, was recognised as the Most Disciplined Player of the Season for his professionalism and leadership at the back. The club's passionate fanbase was also celebrated, with Kennedy Chishala winning the Fan of the Season award.

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The haul of five awards, combined with the league trophy, cements Power Dynamos' status as the undisputed top team in Zambian football this season. As the club looks to build on this success, their biggest challenge may be retaining their star striker amidst growing interest from abroad.