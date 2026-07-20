Lionel Messi Misses Out as Kylian Mbappé Makes History as Curtains Fall on the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Misses Out as Kylian Mbappé Makes History as Curtains Fall on the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Misses Out as Kylian Mbappé Makes History as Curtains Fall on the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé capped a remarkable tournament with a historic individual feat, while Lionel Messi narrowly missed out.

French superstar Kylian Mbappé has made history by winning his second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot, becoming the first player ever to finish as the tournament's top scorer at multiple World Cups.

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Kylian Mbappé clinched the award after Lionel Messi failed to score in Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in Sunday's final.

The French forward concluded his impressive campaign with 10 goals and four assists, leading his team to a fourth-place finish.

Lionel Messi Falls Short in Golden Boot Race

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Lionel Messi, who was a strong contender for the award, finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists.

The final marked the first time in his last 12 World Cup appearances that he did not register a goal or an assist. Despite missing out on the Golden Boot, the 39-year-old remained a candidate for a record-extending third Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.

Having already won the award twice since its inception in 1978, his pivotal role in guiding Argentina to a second straight World Cup final made him a strong contender.

Kylian Mbappé Pulls Away in Final Weekend

Heading into the final weekend, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi were tied on eight goals, with Messi holding the advantage on the tiebreaker thanks to one additional assist.

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However, Kylian Mbappé surged ahead with a brilliant display in France's 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff on Saturday, scoring twice and providing an assist.

His 10-goal haul made him the first player to reach double figures in a single World Cup since Germany's Gerd Müller scored 10 goals at the 1970 tournament.

Kylian Mbappé also won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where France lost to Argentina in the final, making his latest achievement another milestone in his remarkable international career.

Other World Cup Awards

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Other awards presented after the final included the Golden Glove for the tournament's best goalkeeper and the Best Young Player award for the standout talent aged 21 or younger.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón was among the favourites for the Golden Glove after conceding just one goal in eight matches, while 19-year-old teammate Lamine Yamal emerged as a leading contender for the Best Young Player award following an outstanding tournament.