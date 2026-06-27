Cristiano Ronaldo’s Biggest Opportunity as Argentina Coach Makes Surprise Lionel Messi Decision

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a massive advantage in the chase for the World Cup Golden Boot following Argentina coach Lionel Scolani’s key decision on Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo has an opportunity to close in on his nemesis Lionel Messi’s goals tally at the 2026 World Cup after Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed that his captain will start on the bench against Jordan.

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The decision comes as a strategic move to rest the star player ahead of the knockout rounds.

The Albiceleste are set to face Jordan on Sunday morning, at the Dallas Stadium, having already secured their place in the next stage of the tournament.

With victories in their first two matches, Argentina have comfortably won Group J, allowing Scaloni the opportunity to rotate his squad and give other players valuable World Cup experience.

Scolani Justifies Benching Messi

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Lionel Messi will be on the bench for Argentina's final group game. Image: Imago

Messi has been in sensational form during the 2026 World Cup, single-handedly accounting for all five of Argentina's goals so far. He opened the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria and followed it up with a brace against Austria, a performance that made him the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history.

Given his crucial role and advancing age of 39, Scaloni has opted to give his captain a well-deserved break to ensure he is fresh for the more demanding knockout matches.

"Leo will be a substitute tomorrow, to play later," Scaloni stated in a press conference on Friday. "The decision of who starts tomorrow is not in relation to the opponent we'll face in the next round."

Despite starting on the bench, Messi could still feature later in the game. With five goals in just two matches, he is the current frontrunner for the Golden Boot, and a late appearance could help him extend his lead in the race for the award.

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Opportunity for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to close in on Messi. Image: Imago

For Ronaldo, Portugal are also guaranteed a spot in the knockout round on four points but could win their group with a victory over Colombia on Sunday morning. While Messi has five goals, Ronaldo has two, having netted a brave against Uzbekistan and will want to add onto his tally against the South Americans and close in on the Golden Boot front runners.