Lionel Messi Makes History as Argentina Crush Algeria to Begin World Cup Defence in Style

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and moved level on the all-time World Cup top scorers’ list as he led Argentina to a big win over Algeria.

Lionel Messi celebrated his 200th appearance for Argentina in spectacular fashion, scoring a hat-trick to lead the reigning champions to a decisive 3-0 victory over Algeria in their FIFA World Cup Group J opener at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday.

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The match began at a frantic pace, with both teams having goals disallowed for offside within the first eight minutes. Messi, making history as the first player to feature in six World Cups, initially saw a trademark finish ruled out.

Shortly after, Algeria's Fares Chaibi had his celebrations cut short after his low shot beat Emi Martínez. However, Messi would not be denied for long. In the 17th minute, he collected a precise pass from Rodrigo De Paul, drove at the Algerian defence, and fired an unstoppable left-footed shot into the top corner to give La Albiceleste the lead.

With the deadlock broken, Argentina settled into a comfortable rhythm, dominating possession and forcing Algeria to chase the ball. With Alexis Mac Allister and De Paul controlling the midfield, Argentina held 68% of the ball in the first half.

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Messi Magic Lifts Argentina

Despite the pressure, Algeria's defence held firm, preventing any further goals before the interval. They even had opportunities to equalise, but Chaibi was unable to convert any of his three first-half chances.

The second half started with the same high energy, and Argentina quickly threatened again as Lautaro Martínez forced a sharp save from Luca Zidane. The Algerian goalkeeper was soon under pressure again, spilling a long-range shot from Mac Allister on the hour mark.

Messi, ever the opportunist, was perfectly positioned to tap in the rebound with his right foot for his second of the night. Zidane did manage to deny the Argentine captain a quick-fire hat-trick moments later, tipping a powerful strike over the bar with a superb one-handed save.

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History for Football’s GOAT

However, Messi's third goal was inevitable. With 15 minutes remaining, he capped off a swift Argentine counter-attack with a clinical low drive from the edge of the box.

This goal not only secured the match ball but also brought him level with Miroslav Klose as the joint all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 16 goals. A late free-kick from Riyad Mahrez that struck the wall encapsulated a frustrating night for Algeria.

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