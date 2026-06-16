Tunisia Appoint New Coach to Salvage World Cup Hopes

Tunisia have appointed the Frenchman to revive their 2026 World Cup campaign after a disastrous start and heavy opening defeat.

The Tunisian Football Association has appointed veteran French manager Hervé Renard to lead the national team, a swift response aimed at reviving their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after a disastrous start.

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Renard's appointment was confirmed on Monday, placing him in immediate control of the Eagles of Carthage. The move comes after the departure of Sabri Lamouchi, who left his post following the team's humbling 5-1 loss to Sweden in their opening group stage match.

With the team at the bottom of Group F and facing a difficult path to the knockout stages, the federation has turned to one of international football's most seasoned coaches. Renard's first test will be a critical match against Japan in Monterrey on June 20.

What Coach Hervé Renard Brings to the Table

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The 57-year-old brings a wealth of experience, particularly in African football. He is renowned for being the only coach to have won the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries, leading Zambia to an unexpected victory in 2012 and repeating the feat with Côte d'Ivoire in 2015.

His impressive resume also includes stints managing Morocco and Saudi Arabia, both of whom he guided to the FIFA World Cup.

At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, his Saudi Arabian side orchestrated one of the greatest upsets in the competition's history, defeating eventual champions Argentina in their opening game.

Tunisian officials are banking on this experience to navigate the high-stakes environment of Group F. Renard's immediate task will be to restore confidence and defensive stability to a squad that appeared vulnerable against Sweden.

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While his initial contract covers the duration of the current World Cup, there are reports that an extension could be discussed if the partnership proves successful.

For now, the focus is squarely on the immediate challenge: securing a positive result against Japan to keep Tunisia's qualification dreams alive.

The hiring of Renard is a clear signal of intent from Tunisia, an effort to inject new life into a campaign that was on the brink of collapse after just one game.