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England vs Croatia: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Europe’s Nearly Men Begin World Cup Hunt

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 20:39 - 16 June 2026
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England captain Harry Kane and Croatia's Luca Modric will look to drive their teams to World Cup success. Image: Imago
England and Croatia are among the World Cup favourites and as they begin their 2026 campaign, Pulse Sports highlights all you need to know.
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England will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign thousands of miles from home, as Thomas Tuchel's squad faces a familiar and formidable foe, Croatia, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.

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The Three Lions and their Group L opponents have both experienced recent heartbreak in major tournaments, narrowly missing out on top honors.

While England seeks to end a 60-year wait for senior glory, Croatia aims to prove their golden generation still has what it takes to compete on the world's biggest stage.

Match Preview

While England's Under-17 and Under-20 teams tasted World Cup success in 2017, the senior side is still chasing the ultimate prize that has eluded them since 1966. Their qualification campaign was flawless, as they became the first European team to secure a spot in the 2026 finals with a perfect record of eight wins and no goals conceded.

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However, recent form has raised some concerns. Under manager Thomas Tuchel, England stumbled in March friendlies, failing to defeat Uruguay and suffering a historic first loss to an Asian nation against Japan. A narrow victory over New Zealand, secured by a Harry Kane goal, did little to restore full confidence.

Croatia in training. Image: Imago

A comfortable win against Costa Rica in their final warm-up match, featuring a more established starting lineup, provided a much-needed boost. Historically, England has started World Cups strongly, losing only one of their last eight opening matches—a 2-1 defeat to Italy in 2014. They have won their last two openers against Tunisia and Iran.

Croatia, meanwhile, has consistently punched above its weight, earning medals at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and the 2022-23 Nations League. However, Zlatko Dalic's team is looking to bounce back from a disappointing Euro 2024, where they were eliminated in the group stage without a single victory.

Despite an aging core, the "Chequered Ones" were nearly as dominant as England in qualifying, dropping only two points across eight games. Their pre-tournament friendlies produced mixed results, with losses to Brazil and Belgium followed by a last-gasp 2-1 win over Slovenia, thanks to a 90th-minute Mario Pasalic strike.

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The history between these two nations is highlighted by the 2018 World Cup semi-final, where Mario Mandzukic's extra-time winner sent Croatia to the final at England's expense.

Team News

England manager Thomas Tuchel faces a significant selection dilemma, with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka reportedly a doubt for the opening game. His club teammate, Noni Madueke, could step in on the right flank. Anthony Gordon is expected to start on the left, while Jude Bellingham is favoured for the number 10 role. The central defensive pairing remains uncertain, with Ezri Konsa, John Stones, and Marc Guehi all in contention.

Meanwhile, Tino Livermento has left camp due to a calf injury and will be replaced by Trevor Chalobah.

England. Image: Imago
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Meanwhile, Croatia arrives with a fully fit squad. Veterans Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic are available, with Perisic coming off a strong season at PSV Eindhoven. In attack, Dallas striker Petar Musa, who has been in prolific form in the MLS, may get the start over Andrej Kramaric. The defence will likely feature a back three anchored by Josko Gvardiol and rising star Luka Vuskovic.

Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 11pm (East African time) and will be love on SuperSport TV and Azam TV.

Predicted Lineups

England possible XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

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Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Sucic, Baturina; Musa

Prediction: England 2-1 Croatia

Although Croatia won their most famous encounter, England has been unbeaten in the last three meetings between the two sides. With Croatia showing some defensive frailties recently, England's attack may have the edge to secure a narrow victory in this highly anticipated opener.

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