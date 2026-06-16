Portugal vs DR Congo: Preview, Team News, Score Prediction as CR7 Begins Hunt for ‘Holy Grail’

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu will be key in their World Cup opener. Image: Imago

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu will be key in their World Cup opener. Image: Imago

As Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal kick off their World Cup campaign, here is all you need to know about their clash with DR Congo who are returning after 52 years.

Portugal will launch their 2026 World Cup bid on Wednesday, opening their Group K fixtures with a match against Congo DR.

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Tipped as potential contenders for the trophy, the Selecao das Quinas enter the tournament with a squad brimming with talent, aiming to finally capture the one major title that has eluded them.

Preview

Despite their status as a football powerhouse, Portugal's World Cup history is one of underachievement. Their best-ever finish was third place back in 1966. Since then, a fourth-place finish in 2006 and a quarter-final exit in Qatar last time out have been their strongest showings.

While they conquered Europe in 2016, the World Cup remains the ultimate prize for their iconic captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, Portugal are the clear favourites to win a group that also features Colombia and Uzbekistan. They come into the tournament on the back of three consecutive friendly victories against the USA, Chile, and Nigeria, signaling strong form ahead of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Image: Imago

However, a loss to the Republic of Ireland late last year and a history of falling short on the biggest stage leave some question marks over their ability to go all the way. Wednesday's match in Houston will be a historic first-ever meeting between Portugal and Congo DR, and anything less than a victory for the European side would be considered a major upset.

For Congo DR, this tournament marks a triumphant return to the World Cup stage after a 52-year absence. The Leopards secured their spot in dramatic fashion, with an extra-time goal from Axel Tuanzebe giving them a 1-0 win over Jamaica in their intercontinental play-off.

Sebastien Desabre's team has shown resilience, holding Denmark to a goalless draw in a pre-tournament friendly before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Chile. Having reached the last-16 of the recent Africa Cup of Nations, they will be looking to make their mark. With the expanded tournament format, a single victory could be enough to advance from the group, making their clash with Uzbekistan on June 27 a potentially decisive fixture.

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Team News and Key Players

Portugal arrives with a fully fit squad, and Martinez is expected to field a star-studded lineup. The attack will be led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to earn his 229th cap. The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward will be eager to add to his record 143 international goals and improve on a relatively quiet 2022 World Cup.

Axel Tuanzebe of DR Congo. Photo: Imago

The starting eleven will also likely feature a trio of recent Champions League winners from Paris Saint-Germain: Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, and Vitinha. They will be joined by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who is coming off an exceptional individual season.

Congo DR's squad also features several familiar names. Their defence is expected to include Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Arthur Masuaku, likely forming a back five. In attack, they will rely on the experience of Real Betis striker Cedric Bakambu, the team's leading scorer with 21 goals, and Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa.

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Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 8pm (East African time) on Wednesday and will be live on SuperSport TV and Azam TV.

Predicted Lineups

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Neto

Congo DR possible XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu

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Match Prediction: Portugal 3-0 DR Congo

Portugal in training. Image: Imago