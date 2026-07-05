Lilian Odira Silences Keely Hodgkinson as Faith Cherotich Shows Winfred Yavi Who is Boss at Prefontaine Classic

The world champions showed great quality to beat their fierce rivals at the Eugene Diamond League on Saturday.

Kenyan athletes delivered a series of commanding performances at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, highlighted by victories from world champions Faith Cherotich and Lilian Odira.

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World 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich showcased her elite status by storming to victory in her first Diamond League appearance of the season.

The 21-year-old clocked an impressive 8:51.74, comfortably finishing ahead of Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, who came in second at 8:52.84. Tunisia's Marwa Bouzayani secured third place with a national record of 8:54.32.

The victory marked a significant step up for Cherotich, who had previously finished second in Shanghai and third in Xiamen this season. The race was exceptionally fast, with the top four athletes, including fourth-place finisher Doris Lemngole (8:57.89), all breaking the nine-minute barrier.

Cherotich's win further solidifies her credentials as a top contender ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Odira Outkicks Hodgkinson in 800m Showdown

In the women's 800 metres, Kenyan world champion Lilian Odira produced a stunning performance to claim victory. Odira unleashed a powerful finishing kick in the home straight to overtake Great Britain's Olympic champion, Keely Hodgkinson, crossing the line in a season's best of 1:56.19. Hodgkinson settled for second in 1:56.73, with American Addison Wiley finishing third in 1:57.70.