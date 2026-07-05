Tanzania Reveal Ambitious AFCON 2027 Plan to Challenge Africa's Best

Taifa Stars have unveiled a long-term strategy aimed at ensuring they make a lasting impact at AFCON 2027.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia has declared that the nation's goal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is not merely to participate as co-hosts but to deliver a strong, competitive performance on home soil.

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To achieve their target, Karia outlined the federation's strategy, which focuses on long-term development and enhancing the national team's global standing ahead of the tournament, which Tanzania will jointly host with Kenya and Uganda.

"Our target is not just to host and participate in AFCON 2027, but to compete and perform well," Karia told Daily News. "One of our priorities is to improve our FIFA ranking by playing competitive international matches."

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A key component of this strategy involves leveraging FIFA's international windows to schedule fixtures against higher-ranked opponents.

These matches are seen as crucial for gaining valuable experience and improving the Taifa Stars' position in world football.

"Playing during FIFA windows gives the team the challenges it needs to improve," he explained. "Every competitive match contributes to our growth and helps us earn important FIFA ranking points."

Karia expressed confidence in the country's youth development system, noting that a significant portion of the current senior squad has emerged from these structures.

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He described this pathway as the foundation for the team's future success, consistently producing talent ready for the national stage.

The TFF president also emphasised the value of international tournaments, such as the FIFA Series, in preparing the team for major continental competitions.

"Participating in competitions like the FIFA Series is very important for us," Karia said. "It motivates our young players and gives them the opportunity to get used to playing against stronger football nations."

To further bolster the squad, the federation is collaborating with the government to streamline the process for overseas-based players of Tanzanian descent to obtain necessary travel documents. This initiative aims to increase the pool of available talent for the national team.

"We appreciate the Government’s support in processing service passports for players abroad with Tanzanian roots," he remarked. "Their availability strengthens our national team as we prepare for the challenges ahead."

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