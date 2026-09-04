Shericka Jackson Reveals Mental Health Struggles After Lausanne Injury as She Ends Her 2026 Season

Shericka Jackson has opened up on her mental health after her Lausanne setback as she brings her 2026 season to an early end.

Jamaican sprint sensation Shericka Jackson has announced an early end to her 2026 season, citing the need to focus on her mental well-being.

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The 32-year-old, a prominent figure in Jamaican track and field, shared the news through a candid Instagram post, noting that she will not be lining up for the Diamond League Meeting final in Brussels and the World Athletics Ultimate Championships.

The two-time world 100m silver medallist admitted the decision was not how she had envisioned her season concluding.

Shericka Jackson Puts Mental Well-Being First

While she did not specify the exact reasons for her decision, her public statement highlights the significant mental pressures that elite athletes often face.

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"Just when I’m finally finding my rhythm again, here come mid 2026 season messing with my mental health…😡😡😡😡. Not how I wanted to end my 26 season, but this is my journey (rough asf), but still having a little faith and hope, so that’s a start…Until next season, I guess...," Jackson wrote, acknowledging the challenging nature of her journey.

Despite the setback, Shericka Jackson expressed her appreciation for those who have stood by her. "To my amazing family and friends, sponsors and the ones who support me no matter what. I appreciate it," she stated.

Athletics Community Rallies Behind Shericka Jackson

The announcement drew a wave of encouragement from the athletics community. Coach Lennox Graham responded, "Keep persevering, young lady. Massive test, powerful testimony!!! God bless. Love and blessings, Shericka."

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Fans also offered their support. "Chin up, Shericka. You will be back, better and stronger," one user commented. Another added, "We love you, Shericka…hoping and praying that you will bounce back stronger than ever."

Shericka Jackson's absence will be felt in the sport, as she has consistently been one of the world's top sprinters, with a decorated career that includes major championship medals.