Emmanuel Wanyonyi Gets World Record Ratified Ahead of Brussels Diamond League

Emmanuel Wanyonyi has received a major boost ahead of the Brussels Diamond League after his world record was officially ratified.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi has received a major boost ahead of the Diamond League Meeting final in Brussels after World Athletics officially confirmed his 1000m world record, cementing one of the most remarkable achievements of his rapidly rising career.

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The Kenyan middle-distance star made history at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on July 10, producing a stunning performance in his first-ever competitive 1000m race.

The reigning Olympic champion clocked 2:11.83, becoming the first man in nearly 27 years to break the world record in the event.

The official ratification from World Athletics adds further recognition to a performance that underlined Wanyonyi's versatility and growing status among the world's elite middle-distance runners.

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Wanyonyi's record was particularly impressive given that the 1000m was a new distance for him. He followed the pacemakers through 800m in 1:45.11 before taking control of the race and holding off a strong challenge from Great Britain's Jake Wightman over the closing stages.

His 2:11.83 erased the previous world record of 2:11.96, set by fellow Kenyan Noah Ngeny in September 1999. Wanyonyi improved the mark by 0.13 seconds, ending a wait of almost three decades for a new men's 1000m world record.

Jacob Kiplimo's Blistering Half Marathon in Lisbon

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo was also officially recognised for his remarkable half marathon world record, which he set at the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon on March 8.

Kiplimo clocked 57:20, returning to the Portuguese capital where he had previously broken the half marathon world record in 2021. This time, he delivered another historic performance without the assistance of pacemakers.

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The Ugandan star was locked in a fierce battle with Nicholas Kipkorir during the early stages, reaching 10km in 27:00 and 15km in 40:52. Kiplimo then produced a devastating surge, covering the next 5km in just 13:31 to pull clear and secure victory.

His 57:20 was 10 seconds faster than the previous ratified world record of 57:30, which was held by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

Kejelcha, however, has since produced an even faster performance, running an astonishing 56:51 in Buenos Aires on August 23. That mark is currently pending the standard ratification process and could eventually replace Kiplimo's officially recognised record.

Tharp Shatters Long-Standing Hurdles Record

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American Ja'Kobe Tharp also earned official recognition for his breakthrough performance in the 110m hurdles at the NCAA Championships in Eugene on June 10.

The 20-year-old produced a sensational 12.75 seconds in the semifinals, destroying his previous personal best of 13.01 and rewriting one of the longest-standing records in men's sprint hurdles.

Tharp made an explosive start and maintained exceptional form throughout the race to cross the finish line in record time. His performance lowered the previous world record of 12.80 seconds by 0.05 seconds.