Millions Arsenal Will Walk Away With Despite Heartbreaking Champions League Final Loss

Millions Arsenal Will Walk Away With Despite Heartbreaking Champions League Final Loss

Millions Arsenal Will Walk Away With Despite Heartbreaking Champions League Final Loss

Despite falling short in the Champions League final, Arsenal are set to walk away with millions in UEFA prize money thanks to their impressive run in the competition.

For Mikel Arteta and his squad, watching Paris Saint-Germain celebrate at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest was a bitter pill to swallow.

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Yet, once the dust settles on their dramatic 1–1 (4–3 on penalties) Champions League final defeat, Arsenal will walk to the bank smiling.

While the iconic trophy slipped through their fingers, Arsenal’s historic European campaign has filled the club's coffers to unprecedented levels.

Despite the heartbreak, the Gunners are walking away with a staggering €143.5 million (£124 million) in total accumulated UEFA prize money.

Arsenal: How Much They Walked Away With

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Under UEFA’s revamped 36-team Swiss-model format, the financial rewards for group-stage dominance were higher than ever, and Arteta's side took full advantage.

Just by stepping onto the pitch for the tournament, Arsenal secured a base participation fee of €18.62 million. From there, they went on a historic, flawless tear, winning all eight of their League Phase matches.

With UEFA awarding a cool €2.1 million per victory, the Gunners banked €16.8 million strictly from match bonuses.

To compound their success, finishing at the very top of the 36-team league table netted them an additional €10.8 million placement bonus, alongside a €2 million reward for finishing in the top eight and auto-qualifying for the knockout stages.

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Before the Round of 16 had even kicked off, Arsenal had already amassed €40.6 million in raw performance fees.

For their Round of 16 qualification, Arsenal walked away with €11 million before banking €12.5 million for their qualification to the quarter-finals.

For reaching the Semi-finals, Arsenal pocketed €15 million before bagging €18.5 million for reaching the final. Beyond the fixed performance bonuses, Arsenal’s total haul of €143.5 million was heavily boosted by UEFA’s modern Value Pillar.

Had the Gunners triumphed in the penalty shootout, an extra €6.5 million winner's bonus and an automatic €4 million UEFA Super Cup invitation would have pushed their total prize pool past the €150 million mark.

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