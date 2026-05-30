Champions League Drought Continues for Arsenal as PSG Win on Penalties to Retain their Crown

Paris Saint-Germain retained their Champions League title after a post-match shootout victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

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‎In a tight contest at the Puskas Arena, Arsenal scored early before PSG equalised in the second half but the game would go into extra time and then penalties where PSG won to deby Arsenal their first ever Champions League title.

‎The Champions League kicked off early this season and Arsenal lived up to the same when Kai Havertz raced onto a loose ball before making a solo run and slamming into the top corner after six minutes.

‎PSG had lost possession after a poor clearance from Marquinhos, allowing Havertz time and space on the ball and the German took the opportunity with both hands as he went on to score past Matvey Sofonov in goal. Havertz scoring in his second Champions League final since his goal won the 2021 title for Chelsea.

‎After the goal, the Gunners made it so difficult for PSG to penetrate with the French champions unable to get a shot on target until first half stoppage time.

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‎Arsenal allowed PSG to hog possession but did not give them a sniff at goal while at the other end, Havertz had a couple of opportunities to double the advantage.

‎The first of those was in the 26th minute when Bukayo Saka whipped in a good ball from the right but Sofonov dived first time to get it out of danger.

‎Havertz' second opportunity of the first half was in stoppage time when he received a pass in the box but failed to connect well.

‎A couple of minutes later, Fabian Ruiz had PSG's first shot on target when he unleashed a thunderous shot from outside the box which Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya initially spilled before gathering.

‎The Gunners would take a 1-0 lead to the break but upon resumption, PSG upped their game and were rewarded just after the hour mark.

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‎In the 62nd minute, Cristhian Mosquera brought down Khvicha Kravatskhelia in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

‎Ousmane Dembele stepped up and sent Raya the wrong way for 1-1 three minutes later.

‎The goal gave PSG impetus as they started running rings around Arsenal and Vitinha attempted from distance, seeing his effort go over the bar.

‎Kravatskhelia would get an opportunity to put PSG in the front against the run of play but saw his well-taken shot hit the post with Raya beaten.

‎Vitinha got another chance from the edge of the box which he fired over the bar once more and with nothing to separate the two teams after 90 minutes, the game headed to extra time.

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‎Here, both teams huffed and puffed but with no end product, leading to post-match penalties.

‎PSG would win 4-3 after Gabriel missed Arsenal's fifth kick as PSG made it back to back titles.

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