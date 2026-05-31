Kenyan Chelsea Fan Who Traveled to Budapest to 'Hate-Watch' Arsenal Vindicated as PSG Lift Champions League Trophy

Kenyan Chelsea Fan Who Traveled to Budapest to 'Hate-Watch' Arsenal Vindicated as PSG Lift Champions League Trophy

Kenyan Chelsea Fan Who Traveled to Budapest to 'Hate-Watch' Arsenal Vindicated as PSG Lift Champions League Trophy

A Kenyan Chelsea supporter who travelled to Budapest to 'hate-watch' Arsenal was ultimately vindicated as Paris Saint-Germain defeated them in the Champions League final.

A dedicated Chelsea supporter from Kenya turned heads across the footballing world after travelling over 4,000 miles to the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest just to ‘hate-watch’ Chelsea's London rivals, Arsenal, take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

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A reporter in Budapest was live on air with CBS Sports when he invited the man from East Africa to share his thoughts on the game.

However, when asked why he was wearing a PSG shirt instead of supporting Arsenal, who have a strong fanbase in Kenya, he revealed he is not actually a supporter of either club.

From Nairobi to Budapest: Travelling Just to See Arsenal Lose

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Football fans are known for making long, expensive journeys to support their beloved teams, but this viral Chelsea fan flipped the script.

Speaking in a pre-match interview outside the stadium, he completely owned his pettiness when asked about his journey.

"From Kenya. I'm a hater. I support Chelsea, you know. I came all the way from Kenya just to hate-watch Arsenal."

While thousands of Kenyan Arsenal fans filled watch parties back home in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu hoping to witness a historic continental trophy, this solo traveller spent thousands of shillings on flights and match tickets with the sole intention of praying for the Gunners' downfall.

An Audacious Pre-Match Score Prediction

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If his presence was not enough to rile up the Arsenal fan base, his wild pre-match prediction certainly did. Believing that PSG would completely run riot against Mikel Arteta's side, he didn't predict a tight tactical affair. Instead, he envisioned an absolute blowout.

"It’s going to be 8-1 to PSG," he predicted confidently. He even broke down the goal-scorers with absolute precision: "(Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia hat-trick, (Ousmane) Dembele hat-trick and (Bradley) Barcola two goals."

To add salt to the wound, he doubled down on how much better the French champions were compared to the North London outfit, adding: "I feel like 8-1 is lenient; they can actually do more if they want."

The Vindicated Football Fan

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While his massive 8-1 scoreline did not exactly hit the mark, his ultimate wish came true. Just six minutes into the clash, Kai Havertz rifled a powerful shot into the roof of the net to put the Gunners up 1-0.

Following the early breakthrough, Mikel Arteta's squad retreated into a disciplined, suffocating low block. PSG absolutely dominated the ball, controlling a record-breaking 75.3% of possession, but struggled to break down a resilient Gunners backline marshalled by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

The Parisian pressure finally told in the 64th minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drew a foul from Cristhian Mosquera in the penalty box.

Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembélé stepped up to the spot and calmly sent David Raya the wrong way to level the score at 1-1.

Despite a late Kvaratskhelia effort hitting the woodwork and a frantic period of extra time, the two sides could not be separated.

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During the penalty shootout, Eberechi Eze missed early for Arsenal, but David Raya quickly restored parity by denying Nuno Mendes.

After Lucas Beraldo confidently converted for the French champions, the weight of the match fell entirely on Gabriel Magalhães.

The Brazilian defender blazed his decisive fifth penalty high over the crossbar, handing PSG a 4-3 shootout victory and securing their second consecutive Champions League crown.