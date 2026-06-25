Kibiwott Kandie: Kenya's Former Half Marathon World Record Holder Banned for 7 Years

Kibiwott Kandie has been handed a lengthy ban after the AIU found him guilty of serious anti-doping violations.

Former half-marathon world record-holder Kibiwott Kandie has been hit with a seven-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

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The news was announced on Thursday, June 25, with the AIU noting that the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist refused to submit a sample and subsequently tampered with the doping control process.

Initially facing an eight-year ban, divided equally into four years for the refusal and four years for tampering, Kandie received a one-year reduction after offering an early admission and accepting the sanction.

His seven-year period of ineligibility is backdated to the start of his provisional suspension on 14 March 14, 2025 and will run until March 13, 2032.

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Kibiwott Kandie: The Fall of a High-Profile Distance Runner

Kibiwott Kandie’s suspension marks a stark downfall for one of the most prolific half-marathoners in history. A dominant force on the roads, he captured the Valencia Half Marathon crown three separate times, winning in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Most notably, his blistering 57:32 performance in Valencia in 2020 set a then-world record.

Even today, Kibiwott Kandie remains the third fastest half-marathon performer in history, sitting behind only Jacob Kiplimo and Yomif Kejelcha.

He also holds the distinct honour of being responsible for two of the six fastest half-marathon performances ever recorded.

Kibiwott Kandie: A Fake Construction Crisis

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The incident that sparked the downfall began on March 1, 2025, when a Doping Control Officer (DCO) and a chaperone arrived unannounced at Kandie’s home in Kenya for an out-of-competition test.

Though Kibiwott Kandie signed the electronic Doping Control Form acknowledging the test requirement, he immediately began stalling. After making numerous phone calls, he flatly refused to cooperate.

Kandie justified his refusal by claiming he "had an important payment to make" to National Construction Authority officers who were allegedly about to shut down his construction site two hours away in Eldoret.

Despite explicit warnings from the DCO that refusing a test carried the exact same consequences as testing positive, Kandie stated he understood, left his house to make more calls, and eventually drove away from the property.

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What followed was a masterclass in forensic investigation by the AIU, which completely dismantled Kandie's web of lies. Following an in-person interview and the forensic imaging of Kandie's phone, the AIU discovered that the calls made during the test window were actually to a registered nurse based in Eldoret.

Collaborating with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), financial audits revealed 11 monetary transfers to this nurse in the preceding year.

Kibiwott Kandie desperately tried to cover this up by claiming the nurse merely sold him small household items and checked his haemoglobin levels.

The tampering charge intensified when Kibiwott Kandie attempted to lift his provisional suspension by submitting a fake Certificate of Application for an Environmental Impact Assessment from Kenya's National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).