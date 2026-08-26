Kenyan Youngsters Make Golden Start as Athletics Action Begins at ANOCA Zone V Youth Games

Kenyan youngsters made an early impact as athletics took centre stage at the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games in Nairobi.

Kenya made a powerful start to the athletics programme at the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games at Kenyatta University in Nairobi on Wednesday, August 26, with the hosts collecting gold medals and several podium finishes across the opening day's events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading Kenya's charge were Wilson Chepkwech, Bramwel Chasala and Purity Munyalo, who delivered winning performances in the boys' 1500m, boys' 200m and girls' long jump respectively.

In the boys' 1500m final, Chepkwech added another title to his impressive season after producing a tactical display to win gold in 3:46.81.

The Kenyan, fresh from being crowned world under-20 champion in Eugene, Oregon, pulled away from the field to comfortably beat Ethiopia's Wabi Wejra Seblega, who took silver in 3:52.83. Uganda's Cheptoek Timothy completed the podium in 4:00.04.

“When lining up for such races, I usually avoid having tension and just focus on psyching myself up. I always want to be motivated to win and it always works out well on my end,” Chepkwech said after the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chasala Targets More Glory at Youth Olympic Games

Kenya's second athletics gold came in the boys' 200m, where Bramwel Chasala stormed to victory in 22.43 seconds.

Chasala held off Uganda's Muhwezi Abraham Lincoln, who clocked 22.66 seconds for silver, while South Sudan's Faisal Alafi Lino claimed bronze in 22.98.

The victory has further strengthened Chasala's confidence ahead of his next major assignment. “My main goal was to go and represent Kenya at the Youth Olympic Games. I assure Kenyans that when I go to Senegal, I will try my best and hopefully win a gold medal again,” Chasala said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Munyalo Completes Kenya's Gold Sweep

Kenya also topped the podium in the girls' long jump, with Purity Munyalo producing a winning leap of 4.96m. Munyalo finished ahead of South Sudan's Asumpta Philip, who managed 4.36m, while Uganda's Apiyo Michele took bronze with 4.34m.

The three victories gave Kenya a strong foundation as the athletics programme got underway. Beyond the gold medals, Kenya secured three additional podium finishes on the opening day.

Winnie Jepchumba claimed silver in the girls' 800m final after clocking 2:09.11. Ethiopia's Nesanet Selmon won gold in 2:07.01, while Rwanda's Abizera Sonia Eli-Elohe took bronze in 2:11.41.

In the girls' 5000m walk race, Cecilia Njeri also earned silver after crossing the line in 27:56.46. Ethiopia's Neima Nuredin Juhar claimed gold in 27:18.41 in the two-athlete contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya's final athletics medal of the day came through Tabitha Wanjiru Mwaniki, who secured bronze in the girls' 3000m in 9:42.30.

Ethiopia's Yordanos Tsigab Berha won the race in 9:36.64, while Uganda's Chelimo Keren took silver in 9:41.72. “I’m happy with a podium finish, but I want to improve on my time. I had trained well, and I want to do a lot of speedwork and long runs,” Mwaniki, who trains in Nakuru, said.

Kenya's Day 1 Athletics Medal Haul

Gold: Wilson Chepkwech — Boys' 1500m, 3:46.81

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gold: Bramwel Chasala — Boys' 200m, 22.43

Gold: Purity Munyalo — Girls' Long Jump, 4.96m

Silver: Winnie Jepchumba — Girls' 800m, 2:09.11

Silver: Cecilia Njeri — Girls' 5000m Walk Race, 27:56.46