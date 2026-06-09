Kenyan Legend Handed Major 2026 FIFA World Cup Role

The former Harambee Starlets defender will play a critical role at one of the main World Cup venues in the United States during the global tournament.

Former Kenyan international defender Terry Ouko has been appointed by FIFA as the Sustainability and Human Rights Venue Manager for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the key venues for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

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While Kenya's national team, the Harambee Stars, will not be competing and no Kenyan referees will officiate, the country will still have a significant presence at football's biggest tournament. Ouko's landmark appointment highlights the growing influence of Kenyan professionals in global football governance.

Ouko is a highly respected figure in Kenyan football, known for her career as a national team defender before transitioning into sports journalism and, ultimately, football administration.

Her extensive experience includes serving as Vice President of the Kenya Footballers’ Welfare Association (KEFWA) and as a member of the FIFPRO board. She has also held leadership roles in the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee and the Women and Youth Development Committee under the Africa Beach Soccer Union (ABSU).

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Terry Ouko will work at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the World Cup. Image: KEFWA

In her new role, Ouko will be at the heart of operations at the iconic Atlanta venue, ensuring FIFA's principles on inclusion, safeguarding, and environmental responsibility are actively implemented.

Terry Ouko Comments on World Cup Role

"Football has always been more than a game to me," Ouko stated as quoted by Mozzart Sports. "It is a space where people from every background meet as equals. My responsibility in Atlanta is to ensure that everyone who walks into that stadium feels protected, respected, and genuinely welcomed."

Operating at the matchday leadership level, her duties will involve coordinating anti-discrimination measures, enforcing safeguarding standards, and embedding sustainability practices into the stadium's daily operations.

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Terry Ouko will work at a key World Cup venue in the United States. Image: KEFWA

Ouko emphasised that the role extends far beyond typical venue management, touching on the core values of the modern game.

"This is not just about managing a venue. It is about protecting dignity, promoting equality, and ensuring sustainability is not a slogan but a lived reality at a World Cup stage," she explained. "We owe it to the players, the fans, and the generations coming after us."

She added that the tournament's success will be measured by its lasting impact. "Success will not only be measured by what happens on the pitch. It will be defined by the legacy we leave behind, the communities we impact, and the standards we set for future tournaments."

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ATLANTA'S WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

Group Stage Matches

June 15: Spain vs Cape Verde

June 18: South Africa vs Czechia

June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia

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June 24: Morocco vs Haiti

June 27: Uzbekistan vs DR Congo

Knockout Matches

July 1: Round of 32

July 7: Round of 16

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