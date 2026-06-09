Kenyan Legend Handed Major 2026 FIFA World Cup Role
Former Kenyan international defender Terry Ouko has been appointed by FIFA as the Sustainability and Human Rights Venue Manager for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the key venues for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
While Kenya's national team, the Harambee Stars, will not be competing and no Kenyan referees will officiate, the country will still have a significant presence at football's biggest tournament. Ouko's landmark appointment highlights the growing influence of Kenyan professionals in global football governance.
Ouko is a highly respected figure in Kenyan football, known for her career as a national team defender before transitioning into sports journalism and, ultimately, football administration.
Her extensive experience includes serving as Vice President of the Kenya Footballers’ Welfare Association (KEFWA) and as a member of the FIFPRO board. She has also held leadership roles in the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee and the Women and Youth Development Committee under the Africa Beach Soccer Union (ABSU).
In her new role, Ouko will be at the heart of operations at the iconic Atlanta venue, ensuring FIFA's principles on inclusion, safeguarding, and environmental responsibility are actively implemented.
Terry Ouko Comments on World Cup Role
"Football has always been more than a game to me," Ouko stated as quoted by Mozzart Sports. "It is a space where people from every background meet as equals. My responsibility in Atlanta is to ensure that everyone who walks into that stadium feels protected, respected, and genuinely welcomed."
Operating at the matchday leadership level, her duties will involve coordinating anti-discrimination measures, enforcing safeguarding standards, and embedding sustainability practices into the stadium's daily operations.
Ouko emphasised that the role extends far beyond typical venue management, touching on the core values of the modern game.
"This is not just about managing a venue. It is about protecting dignity, promoting equality, and ensuring sustainability is not a slogan but a lived reality at a World Cup stage," she explained. "We owe it to the players, the fans, and the generations coming after us."
She added that the tournament's success will be measured by its lasting impact. "Success will not only be measured by what happens on the pitch. It will be defined by the legacy we leave behind, the communities we impact, and the standards we set for future tournaments."
ATLANTA'S WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
Group Stage Matches
June 15: Spain vs Cape Verde
June 18: South Africa vs Czechia
June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia
June 24: Morocco vs Haiti
June 27: Uzbekistan vs DR Congo
Knockout Matches
July 1: Round of 32
July 7: Round of 16
July 15: Semi-final