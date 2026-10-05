Kenyan Double in Cardiff as Joyciline Jepkosgei Smashes Record

Joyciline Jepkosgei and Gideon Kiprotich put Kenya in the spotlight with standout performances at the Cardiff Half Marathon.

Kenya celebrated a sensational double at the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday, headlined by Joyciline Jepkosgei shattering the women's course record and Gideon Kiprotich powering to victory in the men's elite race.

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Meanwhile, local honours went to Lloyd Sheppard-Brown and Natasha Wilson, who captured their respective Welsh championship titles.

Jepkosgei Sets the Pace as Kenya Dominates

Jepkosgei, an elite marathoner with major victories in London, New York, and Valencia to her name, produced a masterclass on the streets of the Welsh capital.

The 32-year-old, the first woman ever to break the 65-minute barrier over the distance, crossed the finish line in 1:05:40, slicing 12 seconds off the previous mark set by compatriot Edith Chelimo in 2017.

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The women's contest quickly developed into a fierce duel between Jepkosgei and Ethiopia's Wede Kefale. The Kenyan superstar made her decisive move near Roath Park Lake with three miles remaining, pulling clear and maintaining her advantage on the run-in toward the city centre. Kefale followed in second with a swift 1:05:54, while Tigist Tesema took third in 1:07:23.

"I'm so grateful and happy to win this race," Jepkosgei said afterwards, as quoted by Athletics Weekly. "It was a tough course, especially with some late hills, but I kept fighting. Coming down that final stretch to take the victory was truly special. The support along the entire route was incredible and gave me that extra push. Now, I'm ready to recover and enjoy this win."

In the men's event, Kiprotich ensured Kenya swept the top step of the podium with a composed victory over former champion Yismaw Dillu.

The 25-year-old dropped Dillu around the nine-mile mark before storming down King Edward VII Avenue to break the tape in 59:34. Dillu took second in 1:00:18, though his course record of 59:22 remained intact.

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"It feels great to come away with the win," Kiprotich said. "I felt strong and managed to increase the tempo in the second half of the race. Keeping that pace right to the line was key, and the energy from the crowd made it a fantastic day."

The wheelchair race saw Sam Kolek deliver a commanding performance, shaving three minutes off his Cardiff best to win in 53:05 after chief rival JohnBoy Smith was forced to withdraw due to a puncture.

Welsh Stars Shine on Home Soil

There was plenty of local celebration as well. Cardiff AC's Lloyd Sheppard-Brown marked his debut over the half marathon distance in style, adding the Welsh title to his recent Cardiff 10km victory. The 23-year-old clocked 1:03:41 to finish ahead of Dan Nash.

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"It's fantastic to be back racing on home soil after spending a few years in the United States," Sheppard-Brown reflected.

"To win the Welsh title is huge for me. I remember running the junior 2km event here years ago, so leading the Welsh contingent today means the world. Having family and friends lining the streets was amazing."

Natasha Wilson secured the women's Welsh crown in 1:10:34, finishing sixth overall just six weeks after placing fifth in the marathon at the European Championships in Birmingham.

"I'm really pleased to take the Welsh title as I begin preparations for the Valencia Marathon," said Wilson. "It was a tough race, but I always love competing at home, and I'm targeting a sub-70 minute performance as my training ramps up."

Selected Results

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Elite Women

1. Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) – 1:05:40 (Course Record)

2. Wede Kefale (ETH) – 1:05:54

3. Tigist Tesema (ETH) – 1:07:23

4. Winnie Kimutai (KEN) – 1:07:50

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5. Emebet Kebede (ETH) – 1:09:45

6. Natasha Wilson (GBR) – 1:10:34

Elite Men

1. Gideon Kiprotich (KEN) – 59:34

2. Yismaw Dillu (ETH) – 1:00:18

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3. Jonah Rutio (BRN) – 1:01:13

4. Simon Maywa (KEN) – 1:01:36

5. Gemechu Tolosa (ETH) – 1:01:51

6. Takato Suzuki (JPN) – 1:02:09

Wheelchair Race

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1. Sam Kolek (POL, Kirby AC) – 53:05

2. Mel Nicholls (Coventry Godiva) – 1:07:04

3. Xander Foster (Weir Archer Academy) – 1:08:09

4. Owain Terrell (Newport Harriers) – 1:15:32

5. Claire Howard (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) – 1:32:10

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