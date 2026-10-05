Harambee Stars Keeper Vows to Fight for AFCON 2027 Spot Ahead of Rwanda Friendly

Farouk Shikalo has reminded Harambee Stars players that AFCON 2027 places must be earned, despite Kenya’s automatic qualification as co-hosts.

Experienced Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo has issued a passionate rallying cry to his Kenya national team colleagues ahead of their international friendly against Rwanda in Kigali.

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Speaking about the internal competition within the squad, the veteran shot-stopper emphasised that automatic qualification as co-hosts for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) offers no individual free passes to players.

Following an underwhelming qualifying window that included a 1-1 home draw against Eritrea and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Guinea in Conakry, head coach Benni McCarthy’s side is using the friendly against Amavubi as a crucial staging ground to recalibrate tactics and evaluate player readiness.

For Shikalo, who plays domestically for Nairobi United FC, every international gathering must be treated as a high-stakes audition.

Farouk Shikalo Eyes Second Career AFCON Appearance

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Farouk Shikalo was named in the Kenya Harambee Stars squad as a goalkeeper in AFCON 2019, but he served as a deputy to Patrick Matasi and remained on the bench for all of Kenya's group-stage games.

Having experienced the magnitude of Africa's premier sporting event first-hand, he understands the dedication required to perform at the highest level of continental football.

The experienced goalkeeper reflected on his ambition to represent his country at AFCON for a second time when Kenya co-hosts the spectacle alongside Uganda and Tanzania in 2027.

"AFCON is a very big tournament, and this will be my second AFCON. I've been there; I've seen what AFCON can offer, and as a player, I would like to be there one more time," Shikalo said.

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The Battle for Roster Spots in Benni McCarthy’s Squad

Because Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are co-hosting the 2027 finals, Harambee Stars are guaranteed a berth in the main tournament without having to earn it through traditional qualification standings.

While this removes the pressure of qualifying math, Shikalo warned that it creates a unique mental trap if players assume their personal roster spots are secure.

He stressed that individual spots must be earned through consistent execution in both official qualifiers and international friendly fixtures.

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"Kenya, as a nation, has already qualified, but as a player, you don't have the guarantee that you'll be there. So you have to work for your position, and in these games, it's where the coach sees what you will offer. We have to fight for a position to be in the team in 2027," he noted.