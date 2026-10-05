Benni McCarthy Expects 'A Very Difficult Game' as Harambee Stars Gear Up for Rwanda Test

The Harambee Stars coach expects a stern test for Kenya when they face a confident Rwanda side in Kigali.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has firmly rejected any notion that Rwanda can be underestimated ahead of their international friendly match at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Monday, October 5.

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Following an underwhelming qualifying window for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which saw Kenya draw 1-1 at home against Eritrea before falling 1-0 to Guinea in Conakry, Benni McCarthy is eager for a decisive response.

Despite facing scrutiny over recent results, the former UEFA Champions League winner and Manchester United coach maintains that the trip to Kigali offers a crucial opportunity.

Far from treating Amavubi lightly, Benni McCarthy openly praised Rwanda's impressive form under manager Stephen Constantine and emphasised that this fixture will sternly test an evolving Kenyan side.

Respecting Amavubi: McCarthy Praises East African Rivals

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Rwanda enter the derby with strong momentum, having secured impressive results to climb to the top of their AFCON qualifying group.

Rwanda opened their Group K campaign at home with a convincing 3-1 victory over Liberia before earning a crucial away win in Praia, edging Cape Verde 2-1.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, McCarthy highlighted the quality within the Rwandan setup and voiced his support for East African football representation at the upcoming continental tournament.

"We had a training session yesterday, and it was okay. The training pitch was still in good condition. So that is a plus. And yeah, we're looking forward to this friendly match. It's a good opportunity to give a lot of young players who have come into the team," Benni McCarthy said.

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"And obviously Rwanda has been doing exceptionally well. They've had two fantastic AFCON qualifiers, and happy that they managed to win. So it would be nice to see them in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for the AFCON, and we hope that they qualify because the more teams we have from East Africa, the better it is for the tournament, and it will help this region to hopefully do well in the AFCON."

McCarthy's positive words reflect a broader vision for regional football strength, acknowledging that a competitive Rwanda elevates the standard across the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) zone.

‘Not Playing for the Sake of Playing’: Raising Standards for the Host Nation

As co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 AFCON finals. However, Benni McCarthy has repeatedly made it clear that guaranteed entry is not a license to relax.

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Addressing the tactical and mental preparation required for the host nation, the Harambee Stars boss insisted that every fixture must be approached with a tournament-level mentality.

"So we're excited to play them tomorrow, and yeah, I know it's going to be a very difficult game because they have good players, they've got a very good coach, and the results that they've been showing have shown, so it's a nice little test for us tomorrow's match. You know that we're the host nation for the AFCON; it helps because you don't have to qualify, but still, in the group stages we always want to do our best, and we want to prepare the strongest possible team," he added.

"When the AFCON comes, then we're ready. So we don't want to just play for the sake of playing. We want to win, you know? Whether we finish first or second in the group, that's our aim, and that's our target, because these games help us prepare to see which players are the best when it comes to the AFCON; then we can select the strongest possible team to have a good fight and to try to have a good tournament. And yeah, Rwanda, their results have been very, very good. And they are one of the top teams, you know, in the African region and in their group, they are first. So they must be doing something very good."

Benni McCarthy Demands Peak Performance

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While the friendly presents a platform to rotate the squad and integrate emerging young talent, McCarthy refused to draw a line between competitive qualifiers and friendly matches.

For the South African tactician, the expectation remains identical regardless of the fixture's official status, relentless commitment and high quality.

"Friendly match, AFCON qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers. It is all the same. When you are a coach, and you want your team to always win, whether it's a friendly match, yes, we will give a lot of new players opportunities. But for me, I'm looking at this as a chance for the new players to also integrate nicely and to impress, to show me the quality that they have. So when they put on Kenya's shirt, I'm expecting them to give everything and to give me the best football that they can," he continued.