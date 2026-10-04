WADA President Reveals Details of His Visit to Kenya Amid Heightened Doping Fight by ADAK

The World Anti-Doping Agency boss has shared what he hopes to achieve at the conclusion of his tour of Kenya with high-profile meetings lined up.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka hopes to bolster the fight against doping in Kenya, having arrived in the country for a three-day visit.

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Banka touched down in Kenya on Sunday with his visit centered on evaluating and bolstering the nation’s anti-doping framework.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi was among the dignitaries who received the global anti-doping boss at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) alongside senior representatives from the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) alongside Rodney Swigelaar, Director of WADA’s Africa Regional Office.

“We are going to have a fruitful next two days where we will discuss the matters of anti-doping and how to strengthen anti-doping policy in Kenya,” Banka told the media.

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“How to make sure athletes are competing on a level playing field with the strong support of the government and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.”

High-Profile Meetings and Intensified Testing

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka in Kenya. Image: ADAK

Banka revealed that his visit will include meetings with President William Ruto, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, ADAK, National Olympics Committee of Kenya as well as the athletes.

The WADA delegation's arrival comes during a crucial period for Kenya. The country is gearing up to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships but has remained under heightened international scrutiny over past doping infractions.

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In response, domestic authorities have intensified drug testing protocols, investigative efforts, and athlete sensitisation programmes to align fully with global anti-doping standards.

ADAK continues to oversee nationwide testing operations and preventative education campaigns, while WADA works in tandem with local bodies to enforce strict adherence to the World Anti-Doping Code.