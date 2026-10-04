Micah Obiero Earns High Praise After Overcoming 35 Hours of Travel to Score for English Club

The Harambee Stars striker has been lauded for his quality and attitude, having made a scoring return to his club, less than two days after playing against Guinea.

Kenyan forward Micah Obiero has been praised for showing great commitment and tenacity to score for his club after a long journey from international duty.

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Obiero was on the scoresheet for his English fifth tier side Carlisle United who beat Aldershot Town 3-1 on the road in a league match on Saturday.

The game came less than 48 hours after Obiero had started Kenya’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea in Conakry, a game Benni McCarthy’s men lost 1-0, on Thursday evening.

Obiero started on the bench and watched as David Ajiboye scored a first-half brace for the away side before he was introduced in the 70th minute.

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The Kenyan striker overcame jet leg to score the third goal in stoppage time after the home side had threatened a late comeback by pulling one back in the 89th minute.

Obiero Lauded After Scoring Return

Carlisle United coach Rob Elliot was full of praise for Obiero, who was signed by the club last month.

“Micah has done about 35 hours of travelling in the last two days; he didn't get back until two o'clock yesterday from Africa,” Elliot said after Saturday’s match.

“He turned up today and performed. His link-up play and his strength was superb, there's so much to come from Micah,” he added.

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It was Obiero’s second goal for his new club in four matches and he looks set to be a key player for them this season as they look to climb up the table.