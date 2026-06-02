Harambee Stars Defender Returns to National Team With Big Message for Young Players After Injury Layoff

Erick Ouma has returned to the Harambee Stars after injury and says he is focused on guiding young players as the team builds towards AFCON 2027.

Harambee Stars defender Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma has expressed his delight at returning to the national team following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, while also highlighting his commitment to guiding the younger players in the squad.

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Head coach Benni McCarthy is continuing his long-term project of building a competitive team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which has seen a number of young talents included in the squad for the June international friendlies in Lesotho.

With the influx of emerging talent, Ouma has stressed the importance of helping the newcomers settle quickly into the national team environment as they prepare for future continental competition.

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Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma Speaks on Making Harambee Stars Comeback

“It feels good to be back because it’s been a long time since I got the injury…it was like nine months, and it was something very unusual for me, so I feel like this is the perfect moment to come back,” Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma said.

Erick Ouma said that he sees himself taking on a guiding role within the national team setup, particularly for the younger players who are just beginning their international careers.

He explained that, having gone through a similar stage when he first broke into the national team about a decade ago, he understands the challenges and uncertainties that come with stepping up to that level.

Ouma reflected on how his own journey has allowed him to gain valuable lessons over the years, which he now hopes to pass on to the newer members of the squad.

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He added that it is important for senior players to support and guide those coming through, helping them feel comfortable and included within the team environment.

According to him, building unity and looking out for one another strengthens the squad as a whole and creates a smoother transition for young talents into the national setup.

“I just want to be the role model and, from my experience, just show them the way. About 10 years ago, I was like them, just starting to play for the national team, and I have learnt a lot throughout this journey, and I want to give them the same experience that I had,” Erick Ouma said.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult as a young player to integrate with the squad, but we have to be our brothers’ keeper.”

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Erick Ouma added that the primary objective for the national team is to win the Lesotho friendlies while simultaneously focusing on long-term squad development.

He explained that this period is particularly valuable for building cohesion and strengthening the group in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.