Noah Lyles Shares Rules Helping Him and Wife Junelle Bromfield Withstand Marriage Challenges

American sprinter Noah Lyles has lifted the lid on some of the measures he and wife Junelle Bromfield put in place to ensure their marriage is strong.

Olympics 100m champion Noah Lyles has opened up about how he is coping with his new status as a husband following his grand wedding to Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield.

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Lyles and Bromfield tied the knot in April, one-and-a-half years after their highly publicized engagement in October 2024, but he says nothing much has changed because they had already set out some rules which are now serving them well as a married couple.

“Married life is good, it's fun,” Lyles told Olympics.com. “I really enjoy being married to my wife. Me and Junelle, we have a lot of fun. We were just talking before I came over here. I think every day I see relationships and hear people's situations and I'm like, I'm so glad I married the right person.”

Lyles has disclosed that knowing the importance and things to do in marriage even before the wedding ceremony has been crucial to having a strong relationship with his wife and feels their union is well-placed to withstand the challenges.

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Marriage Rules and Guidelines

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield. (Credit: Imago)

“We did a lot of work before we actually, you know, had the ceremony and our job was to prepare ourselves to make sure of the relationship we want to have - we have the rules, we have the guidelines, we have the direction we want to go into, our plans for life,” Lyles further stated.

“That was stuff we were doing before we got married and I think because we did that, we were already working into what marriage is.

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“So I think a lot of people who might say, oh, everything changed. It's like, well, were you preparing for the change? Or did you just let it happen, and now you're playing catch up?”