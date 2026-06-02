Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Sends Message to Fans Amid Squad Selection Backlash

Benni McCarthy has responded to fans questioning his Harambee Stars squad selection ahead of the upcoming international friendlies.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has responded to the criticism from some fans over his latest squad selection.

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The former Manchester United first-team coach has come under scrutiny following the announcement of his squad for the upcoming June international friendlies, where Kenya is set to take on Lesotho.

Benni McCarthy's squad features goalkeepers Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo and Caleb Kramer, alongside defenders Erick Ouma, Stanley Wilson, Sylvester Owino, Frank Odhiambo, Alphonce Omija, Deon Woodman, Rooney Onyango and Sydney Agina.

The midfield and attacking departments include Richard Odada, Chris Erambo, Clarke Oduor, Will Lenkupae, Austine Odhiambo, Zech Obiero, Kelly Madada, Mohammed Bajaber, Ben Stanley, Sammy Hena-Kamau, Micah Obiero, Amos Nondi and Lawrence Okoth.

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Benni McCarthy Addresses Squad Selection

However, he has since addressed criticism from fans, saying he hopes supporters will continue to stand firmly with the national team, just as they did during the CHAN 2024 competition.

Benni McCarthy explained that the atmosphere created throughout that period was exceptional and played a significant role in motivating the squad.

According to him, the strong bond that developed between the fans and the players created a positive environment that benefited everyone involved.

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The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer added that maintaining this connection is important for the team's future progress, as unity both on and off the pitch could help the players perform with greater confidence and determination.

Benni McCarthy also appealed for understanding from the public, acknowledging that there will be moments when results or decisions might not satisfy everyone.

“We want the fans behind the team like they were during the CHAN tournament, and it was incredible: the understanding and togetherness between the players and the fans. That is what we want to continue, holding onto that relationship,” Benni McCarthy said.

“The message is just to be patient; I know that it is frustrating at times. As coaches, every fan wants to see their team’s player in the national team, but unfortunately, if you are in this pressured situation, you have to decide, and you have to try to make the right one.”

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Benni McCarthy added that the choices he makes will not always be welcomed by every fan but acknowledged that differing opinions are inevitable whenever a national team squad is announced.

He stressed that the primary responsibility of the technical bench was to ensure that every decision benefited the collective rather than individual interests.

Benni McCarthy added that building a successful national team requires careful planning and balance across all areas of the team.

“That decision is not always going to be favourable to everyone on the outside, but it must be favourable for the team; there has to be cohesion; the puzzle must fit in correctly so that you don’t have five good players in one position and the other position the team is suffering,” Benni McCarthy added.