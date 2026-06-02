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Charles Akonnor Leaving Gor Mahia? Title-Winning Coach Sets Record Straight

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:42 - 02 June 2026
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Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor. Image: Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia’s Ghanaian coach Charles Akonnor has revealed his stance regarding his future with the Kenyan champions amid links to the Black Stars job.
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Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has ended speculation over his future at the club following the end of his first season in charge of the record Kenyan champions.

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Akonnor helped Gor Mahia reclaim the FKF Premier League title, the club extending their record to 22, after missing out in 2025 but his future has been the subject of speculation in recent months.

The Ghanaian coach signed a two-year deal when he joined K’Ogalo in August 2025 but was linked with the Ghana national team job in April when Otto Addo was sacked before veteran Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz was hired to guide the Black Stars to the World Cup.

Akonnor, a former Ghana coach and ex-Black Stars captain, is highly experienced and respected back home and even though Queiroz is in charge, he is still mentioned among long-term successors to the ex-Iran tactician.

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However, the 51-year-old has no desire to walk away from his Gor Mahia project and feels there is still much more to come from his team which will also be competing in the CAF Champions League next season.

Why Akonnor is Here to Stay

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Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor. Image: Gor Mahia

“There is still even chance today to leave, it is a fact, but we have built something. We have started something and it would be necessary, very important to finish it,” Akonnor told NTV.

“For this level that we have taken these players, the fans and the kind of football they have seen, they would want a repetition of that. It would not make sense to go.”

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However, Akonnor says the fact that he is being linked to other jobs should be a reminder to Gor Mahia that they have in their possession a quality coach whose terms should perhaps be improved.

“The rumours here and there will come but it means that our management should also wake up and try to improve the load, right?” he posed.

Akonnor, who previously coached Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko as well as Ashanti Gold, arrived at Gor Mahia with an all-Ghanaian technical bench that also includes Kobi-Mensah Bismark [assistant], Ben Owu [goalkeeper trainer] and video analyst Joshua Kofi Boafo.

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