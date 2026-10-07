Chicago Marathon: Meet the American Runners Looking to End East Africa’s Dominance

The Chicago Marathon has been dominated by East African runners since the turn of the millennium but there are a number of Americans looking to stop that in 2026.

The 2026 Chicago Marathon arrives with an array of compelling storylines, none more captivating than the emergence of Vinny Mauri.

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Less than six months after stunning the running world with a virtually solo 2:05:54 performance in Toledo, the American distance runner faces his first major test against a world-class field.

Mauri’s high-volume training regimen—marked by 45-mile daily totals and extensive treadmill sessions—has turned heads across the sport, sparking speculation over whether an American record attempt is within reach.

Mauri’s training numbers have drawn widespread attention throughout the distance-running community. Prior to his breakthrough in Toledo, he averaged 97 miles per week at an average pace of 5:54.

Concerns Over Mauri’s Vinny Mileage

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In the 10 weeks leading into Chicago, that workload climbed to roughly 122 miles per week at a 5:38 clip, with a substantial portion logged on commercial gym treadmills.

While some coaches initially questioned whether such volume was sustainable, coaching analyst John Kellogg has likened Mauri’s philosophy to that of legendary pioneer Arthur Lydiard: immense mileage at an honest clip, tailored intuitively to what the athlete’s body can handle.

With analysts emphasising that a 2:05 clocking cannot happen by chance, Mauri’s trajectory raises broader questions about whether combining advanced footwear with treadmill running could become a viable blueprint for handling high-volume, sub-threshold training with less physical wear and tear.

Evaluating the Surge in American Marathon Depth

Mauri’s performance comes during an unprecedented statistical boom for U.S distance running. A record 20 American men have broken the 2:10 barrier in 2026 alone. However, distance-running analysts remain divided over what these times truly represent on the international stage.

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While the depth is undeniable, critics point out that rapid times do not always translate into contention for major victories against the global elite. Of the 20 Americans under 2:10 this year, only four secured top-10 finishes in their respective races, while eight finished outside the top 20.