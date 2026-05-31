Lilian Odira Claims Podium Finish as Audrey Werro Breaks Meet Record in Rabat Diamond League

The Kenyan clocked 1:57.27 to secure a podium finish behind the Swiss star and Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma.

Swiss woman Audrey Werro upset a strong field to claim top honours in the women’s 800m at the Diamond League Meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

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Werro crossed the finish line in an impressive meet record time of 1:56.56 ahead of Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma, who clocked 1:57.24. Reigning world 800m champion Lilian Odira came home in third, crossing the finish line in a time of 1:57.27.

"I feel very good, and I was very surprised by my finish time, because it's still early in the season and it's so close to my PB. It's a great way to start the season. Last year I stepped up from the junior scene to the senior level. I learned many things; now I can put them into place too," Audrey Werro said after the race.

"I don't know where it will go, but I don't put any limit on myself. I improved on both the physical and mental side; now, for nine months already, I have been a professional athlete and have no more classes on the side. And I have also become more confident. My next race is in Stockholm."

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Lilian Odira 2026 Season So Far

Lilian Odira began her 2026 season at the Kip Keino Classic, where she finished an impressive second in 1:59.15. This was her first race since she won gold in the women’s 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in a personal best time of 1:54.62.

The Kenyan proceeded to the Athletics Kenya Prison Services Track and Field Championships, competing in the women’s 400m, 800m and 1500m and claimed top honours in all the events. Lilian Odira also competed in the 4x400m and 4x400m relay races.

Meanwhile, Lilian Odira’s breakthrough came in 2025, when she stunned a strong field to win the women’s 800m in Tokyo. She finished first ahead of Georgia Hunter Bell and Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson.

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For this season, Lilian Odira has already noted that she will be focusing on qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, before heading to the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary.