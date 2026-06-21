Keely Hodgkinson Calls for 'Ridiculous' Race Conditions to Be Changed

Keely Hodgkinson has opened up about a key frustration with modern athletics, raising two big questions about how races are run.

British athletics star Keely Hodgkinson has voiced her frustration over current competition standards, calling for significant changes to race scheduling and field sizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 800m Olympic silver medallist has had an exceptional year, setting a new indoor world record in February before winning the 800m title at the World Indoor Championships in March.

The 22-year-old has carried that momentum into the outdoor season, recently achieving a new 400m personal best at the Diamond League meet in Rome.

Despite her success, Keely Hodgkinson has highlighted issues that she believes are negatively impacting athlete preparation and performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keely Hodgkinson: We Need to Have Time Limits

Speaking on her YouTube channel about her Diamond League experiences, she called for earlier start times and smaller fields in 800m events.

"We need to put a limit on, no races past 9:30 p.m. 10 p.m. latest," she stated before the Rome event. "The men’s hundreds are at 11 p.m. What the hell? And no more than 10 people in an 800m [race], thank you. Really important, that."

Hodgkinson explained that overcrowded races create dangerous and unfair conditions. "People are falling over left, right and centre," she said. "And then some people are running way further than 800m because they’re having to run in lane three."

She dismissed the idea that large fields prepare athletes for major competitions, adding, "You can’t even say, ‘It gets you ready for the championship.’ No, because there’s never going to be 13 people in a championship race. Thank you. That is my two-piece on that for today."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The athlete also detailed the physical toll of late-night races, which she described as "ridiculous." Before her 400m race in Rome, which started at 10:15 p.m., she noted the difficulty of recovering afterwards.

"I don’t mind a late race but that’s ridiculous, because you just don’t sleep," Hodgkinson explained. "I’m not sleeping until 3 a.m. at least because of the caffeine, the adrenaline. It’s mad and then I’ve got to race again on Sunday."

Despite these challenges, she clocked a new personal best of 51.14 seconds in the 400m at the Stadio Olimpico. Days later in Stockholm, she set a new British 800m record of 1:54.33, though she finished second behind Switzerland’s Audrey Werro.

Reflecting on the Stockholm race, Hodgkinson remained positive. "Honestly, I’m not that disappointed," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement