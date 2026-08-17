KCB Resume Normal Service to Return to National Sevens Circuit Summit After Kabeberi 7s Win

The bankers have dislodged Kabras Sugar from the leaderboard of the 2026 SportPesa Sevens Circuit after romping to victory at the Kabeberi Sevens.

KCB returned to the top of the SportPesa-sponsored National Sevens Circuit after claiming their fifth straight Kabeberi Sevens title at the weekend.

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The bankers, who had a tough outing at Dala Sevens early this month, secured the crown after a hard-fought 14-12 victory over a determined Strathmore Leos side on Sunday afternoon at Nairobi's RFUEA Grounds.

Heading into the third leg of the 2026 SportPesa Sevens Circuit, the Bankers were aiming for a record-extending fifth straight title and their seventh overall in the tournament's 37-year history.

Their path to the final was paved by a convincing 26-7 semifinal win against Kenya Harlequins, marking a return to the main event after missing out in Kisumu. This victory marks KCB's second title of the season, adding to their triumph at the season-opening Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru last month.

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For Strathmore Leos, the narrow loss was a heartbreaking end to an otherwise impressive weekend. They had reached their first final of the season after a stunning comeback victory over Menengai Oilers in the semifinals.

How Amonde’s Side Romped to Victory

KCB players celebrate Kabeberi Sevens glory. Image: SportPesa

In the final, KCB immediately showed their intent. Brian Wahinya orchestrated an early attack, picking the ball from a ruck and offloading to George Ooro, who scored between the posts. Wahinya's conversion put the Bankers up 7-0.

KCB continued to apply pressure, turning over possession shortly after the restart. A swift move down the right flank saw Vincent Onyala set up Michael Wekesa, who crossed the line to extend the lead. Wahinya's successful conversion made it 14-0.

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However, the Leos fought back. Gabriel Ayimba found space on the right wing, powering through the KCB defence to score. Arnold Muita's conversion cut the deficit to 14-7.

Just before halftime, Ayimba struck again. Victor Mola found the Shujaa star on the same wing, and he skillfully beat his markers to touch down for his second try. The missed conversion left the score at 14-12, setting the stage for a tense second half.

KCB Knock Kabras Sugar Off Top Spot

Mwamba Ladies won the Kabeberi Sevens crown to maintain their impressive run. Image: SportPesa

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Despite relentless pressure from the Leos, the Andrew Amonde-coached KCB side showcased a masterful defensive display in the second half, holding firm to protect their narrow two-point lead and clinch the championship.

In the third-place playoff, Menengai Oilers defeated Kenya Harlequin 20-17. Tournament hosts Mwamba RFC finished fifth with a 19-10 win over Daystar Falcons.

With their win, KCB have dislodged Kabras Sugar from the leaderboard as they now have 57 points, six more than the sugar millers, who managed 10 points at Kabeberi, having lost in the cup quarter-final to Menengai Oilers.