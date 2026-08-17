Victor Wanyama: Harambee Stars Legend's Surprise Premier League Top 3 Leaves Out Man United

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has made a bold prediction for the 2026/27 Premier League season, with some notable names missing from his top three.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has revealed his top three picks for the 2026/27 English Premier League season.

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Last season, Arsenal claimed their first Premier League title in 22 years after finishing top of the table with 85 points. Defending champions Manchester City finished second with 78 points after a closely contested campaign.

Manchester United completed the top three with 71 points, securing a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Victor Wanyama: Tottenham Hotspur Will Win the Premier League

This season, Victor Wanyama believes Arsenal will finish third despite their success in the previous campaign. He pointed out that the title race last season largely came down to Arsenal and Manchester City, with both sides experiencing difficulties as they battled for the top spot.

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The former Harambee Stars captain expects the competition to be much tougher this time around, with other teams likely to challenge the two leading sides more strongly. He therefore feels Arsenal could slip down the standings despite having won the title last season.

Victor Wanyama has backed Manchester City to finish second, maintaining their position among the league's leading contenders. He believes City's transition will be a key factor after Pep Guardiola's departure and the appointment of a new manager.

According to Wanyama, City will need time to adapt to the new coach's approach, establish a consistent style of play and develop a clear identity as a team. He nevertheless expects their quality and experience to help them remain near the top of the Premier League table.

“Number three, I think it will be Arsenal because last season was a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City, and they were both struggling, and they were just the two up there. For this season, it’s going to be tougher for them,” Victor Wanyama said.

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“Number two, it’s going to be Man City; I think they will retain their place because they have a new coach. Pep has left, so they will be looking to gel as a team again and find their system of play and their identity under their new coach.”

Victor Wanyama has backed Tottenham Hotspur to win the Premier League, placing them ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City in his predicted top three.

He believes Spurs will be motivated by their difficult campaign last season and will return with a stronger desire to compete at the top of the table.

In his view, the experience of the previous campaign will have given the squad a better understanding of what is required to challenge for major honours.

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Victor Wanyama also pointed to Tottenham's recruitment as a major reason for his prediction, noting that the club has strengthened its squad with new signings.

He is equally confident in the new manager's ability to lead the team, highlighting his strong reputation and experience in English football.

Wanyama expects the manager to be highly motivated to deliver success and believes that a combination of improved personnel, greater hunger and new leadership could propel Tottenham to the Premier League title.