Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Reveal Inspiration Behind Intimate Living Room Wedding

The football superstar has shared details of his private wedding ceremony which was only attended by the couple and their five children.

For a man famously associated with the number seven, it’s a different number that holds the deepest significance for Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez: ten.

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The couple got married on August 11, marking the 10th anniversary of their first meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Speaking from their new summer home in Cascais, Portugal—a property that took seven years to build and which they acquired in July, the seventh month—the couple addressed the swirling rumors about their nuptials. While speculation had been rampant, with celebrity guest lists reportedly including everyone from Rio Ferdinand to Rihanna, the reality was far more private.

“It’s incredible what you hear,” Georgina speaking to Vogue, said with a smile, confirming that their wedding will be a quiet affair held in their own living room, not a star-studded spectacle.

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The decision for an intimate ceremony comes after what Georgina described as a "crazy year" filled with "work commitments, competitions, and kids." Known to friends as "Cris y Gio," the couple, who share a combined Instagram following of over 750 million, didn't want their decade-long milestone to pass without celebration.

Why Ronaldo Chose a Private Ceremony

Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's children attended their wedding. Image: Vogue

“In the future, we will have a big wedding, so we can celebrate with family and friends,” she explained. “When I was a little girl, I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I’m saying: no. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home.”

She added, “Castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: We have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate—that’s more unusual for us.” In a world of immense fame, privacy has become their ultimate luxury.

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Despite the low-key setting, the occasion did not lack glamour. Georgina, a model and founder of the activewear line Mimoa, had been seen wearing a massive oval-cut diamond engagement ring. For the ceremony, she paired it with a Chopard Garden of Kalahari necklace, featuring a D-flawless 50-carat brilliant-cut diamond.

The couple, known for their playful dynamic, shared their vision for the day. “We’ve chosen to do it in the living room of our house here, where we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives,” Georgina said. “In 30 years’ time I want the children to think, ‘Something wonderful happened at this table—the wedding vows of our parents.’”

Ronaldo, ever the comic, interjected, “It probably won’t be the same table. We might change the decor.”

First Meeting at a Gucci Store in Madrid

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The couple first met at Gucci store in Madrid in August 2016. Image: Vogue

Their love story began in August 2016, when Ronaldo, then 31 and at the peak of his football career, walked into the Gucci store on Madrid’s Calle Serrano with his son, Cristiano Jr. Georgina, then 22, was working as a sales assistant, covering a shift for a friend. “That’s destiny,” she reflected.

“I had my back to her and then I turned around and saw her,” Ronaldo recalled. “Our eyes met, and from that point on it was….”

“It was a dream,” Georgina finished.

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“Yes, a dream,” Ronaldo agreed. “I know she’s the love of my life, and I think I am”—he paused with a grin—“I think she thinks I’m the love of her life.”

The couple’s family has since grown to include twins Eva and Mateo, born in 2017, and their daughter Alana, born the same year. In 2022, they welcomed another set of twins, Angel and Bella; tragically, only Bella survived. Together with Cristiano Jr., the children form a large, close-knit family.