WAFCON 2026: Millions Cameroon Will Earn After Ending Malawi’s Fairytale to Win First-Ever Title

The Indomitable Lionesses will take home a bumper prize after quenching their longstanding thirst for continental glory.

‎Cameroon will walk home with the biggest prize from the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026) after their thumping win over debutants Malawi in the final on Sunday.

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‎The Indomitable Lionesses brought to an end Malawi's fairytale run when they scored three first half goals as the curtains came down on the continental tournament.

‎Cameroon were out of sight inside 30 minutes with Marie Ngah leading the onslaught. Ngah opened the scoring after 20 minutes and then set up Naomi Eto for the second 10 minutes later.

‎She would put the result beyond doubt in the third minute of first half added time, slotting home from Eto's pass.

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How Much Cameroon Will Pocket

‎The result sees Cameroon win their first African title, having reached three finals before and lost all of them, joining record 10-time champions Nigeria, two-time winners Equatorial Guinea and 2022 champions South Africa as the nations who have won it since the tournament's inception in 1998.

‎Following their win, Cameroon will take home the top prize of $2 million (Ksh258 million) while Malawi will be awarded $750,000 (Ksh97 million) for finishing second. Algeria, who beat Morocco in the third place playoff will take home $550,000 (Ksh71 million).

‎For Malawi, it was still a historic tournament as a team that was making it's debut and ranked 153rd in the world went all the way to the finals, with their journey including a win over record winners Nigeria.

‎Further, Malawi booked an automatic ticket to the 2027 World Cup alongside Cameroon, Algeria and Morocco.

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