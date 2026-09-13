KCB Complete National Sevens Circuit Double as Oilers Walk Away With Christie 7s Crown

The Bankers won their second straight SportPesa National Sevens Circuit despite falling in the semi-final at Christie 7s as the six-leg series came to a conclusion.

KCB RFC extended their dominance in the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit as they claimed the 2026 overall title to make it two in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The curtains came down on the local sevens season at the Christie Sevens in Nairobi as Menengai Oilers beat Strathmore Leos to claim the final leg on Sunday but by then, KCB had already done enough to stay at the top of the tree.

KCB were confirmed champions after both they and closest rivals Kabras Sugar fell at the semi-finals, bringing the season-long title race to an end before the final whistle at the RFUEA Grounds.

Oilers won their first title of the season with a dominant 24-12 victory against Leosas substitute Chrispine Shitundo added two tries to Glacious Owino’s opener to secure victory.

But the day belonged to KCB who added a final flourish to their successful title defence with a 5-0 sudden-death win over Kabras Sugar, secured through a George Ooro try.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two heavyweights had been the leading contenders for the overall crown throughout the six-leg campaign, but neither would feature in the Christie Sevens final.

Semi-finals Shocker as Contenders See Dust

Strathmore Leos stunned KCB 19-12 through a last-minute penalty try, ending KCB’s hopes of closing their historic title-winning season with another victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Menengai Oilers made light work of an injury-ravaged Kabras Sugar 20-10 to book their place in an unexpected final pairing against the Leos.

The result marked a departure from the previous five legs, whose finals had featured either KCB or Kabras Sugar, setting the stage for a new champion at Christie as the 2026 circuit reached its conclusion.

The two results guaranteed KCB the overall circuit championship, with the Bankers’ lead over Kabras Sugar proving sufficient to secure their third successive title.

The unexpected Leos versus Oilers final provided a fitting conclusion to a campaign in which KCB once again demonstrated the consistency required to dominate the national sevens calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SportPesa Reaffirms Commitment to Kenyan Rugby

The conclusion of the 2026 circuit marks another season of sustained investment by SportPesa in the growth and development of rugby and sports in Kenya.

The firm’s Ksh34.14 million investment in the National Sevens Circuit supported the competition’s continued expansion, strengthening the platform for clubs and players to compete across the country while bringing top-level rugby closer to fans.

Commenting on the conclusion of the season, SportPesa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri said: “The 2026 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit has once again demonstrated the quality, competitiveness and passion that define Kenyan rugby. From the opening leg to the Christie Sevens finale, we have witnessed outstanding performances, fierce rivalries and a level of competition that continues to raise the bar for the sport."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We congratulate everyone who made this season such a great such success, more so teams in the Division 2 and women’s teams who featured in this circuit for the first time. We also commend all the participating clubs, players, coaches and fans who have contributed to another successful campaign," he added.

“The success of this year reinforces our belief in the potential of Kenyan sport, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the seasons ahead.”

Following their circuit win, KCB walked away with the overall prize of Ksh300,000 while Kabras received Ksh150,000 for second place and Oilers Ksh100,000 after completing the podium.