Kabras Sugar Stalwart Reveals Reason Behind His Decision to Retire From Sevens Rugby

Brian Tanga has opened up about his decision to bring his sevens rugby career to an end after more than a decade in the game.

As the curtain fell on the 2026 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit at the RFUEA Grounds during the Christie 7s, long-serving Kabras Sugar RFC playmaker Brian Tanga officially called time on his career in the seven-a-side version of the game.

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The announcement arrived on a dramatic final day of the circuit where perennial rivals KCB Rugby secured a record sixth overall title ahead of Kabras Sugar.

Despite the Sugar Millers missing out on the circuit crown, Tanga’s decision to step away marked the end of an era for one of the most versatile half-backs in domestic and international sevens rugby.

Having joined Kabras Sugar at its inception over a decade ago, Tanga transitioned from a high school volleyball player into a national sevens international, Paris 2024 Olympian, and circuit champion.

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Brian Tanga: Reflecting on the Highs and Lows

Reflecting on his journey with the Kakamega-based outfit, Tanga expressed deep gratitude for his decade-long career in the sevens code.

From battling through high-pressure finals to recovering from a career-threatening neck injury sustained in 2025, the experienced playmaker noted that the sport taught him key principles that extended beyond the pitch.

"From the first time I played for Kabras Sugar in 2013, it has not been a smooth journey, but I thank God for everything. We’ve had highs and lows, won trophies and lost some. There are a lot of lessons I have learnt, including being resilient and disciplined in the sport," he said.

Brian Tanga: Passing the Torch and Transition to 15s and Coaching

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While Tanga is closing his chapter on the fast-paced National Sevens Circuit, he will not be walking away from rugby entirely.

The half-back confirmed that he will continue featuring for Kabras Sugar in the 15-a-side format while gradually transitioning into coaching to help mentor the next generation.

Explaining the timing of his decision, Tanga emphasised the importance of listening to physical cues and creating space for rising talent.